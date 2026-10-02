Gree, Who Is Publicly Dating, Reveals His Assets to His Prospective Mother-in-Law: "I Own an Apartment in Gyeonggi Province and a Car"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and TV personality Gree staged a lighthearted skit in which he met comedian Jo Hye-ryun as his "mother-in-law."

On the 2nd, Gree's YouTube channel posted a video titled "Please Approve Our Marriage, Mother-in-Law." In the video, Jo Hye-ryun played the role of Gree's girlfriend's mother, or his "prospective mother-in-law," in a skit depicting their first meeting.

It was no easy start. When Gree arrived late at the meeting place, Jo Hye-ryun took the upper hand by saying, "Why are you so late when this is our first meeting? You clearly lack basic manners." When Gree appeared with flowers, she responded, "You should have come earlier instead of bringing flowers," drawing laughter.

Once the mock "son-in-law interview" began, Jo Hye-ryun bluntly questioned him about everything from housing and income to plans for children.

Asked where he would live after marriage, Gree said, "I've worked hard since I was young. I hit it big after appearing on 'Star Junior Show Bungeoppang' for about four or five years." He added, "I bought a small apartment in Guri, Gyeonggi Province." He explained that it had about three bedrooms and two bathrooms, emphasizing that he owned the apartment.

When Jo Hye-ryun asked again, Gree bristled and said, "I think I've said about three times that I bought it," eliciting laughter. He also revealed that he owned an old car.

He was candid when asked about his income. Gree said, "My monthly income fluctuates because of the nature of my job," adding, "I was discharged from the military not long ago, and I'm at the stage of working hard right now." When Jo Hye-ryun remarked, "So your future isn't exactly secure," Gree replied, "My future isn't guaranteed, but I have a little built up from before, so I at least have a home and a car."

He also revealed his plans for children. If he got married, Gree said, "I'd like to have one, maybe two or three children." Jo Hye-ryun continued her teasing questions, even bringing up Gree's father, Kim Gu-ra. Although flustered, Gree said he works out regularly and expressed confidence in his health.

Jo Hye-ryun also offered practical advice based on her own experience. Reacting to the news that Gree owned an apartment, she said, "Honestly, our Dong-hyun doesn't need to have an apartment," adding, "It is a greater asset for two people to start out in a small place and overcome hardships together."

Kim Gu-ra's reaction to Gree's marriage was also mentioned. Gree said, "My father likes my girlfriend," but added, "He isn't the type to push me to get married quickly." He explained that Kim Gu-ra tends to worry about whether his son, who has not yet become fully self-sufficient, can manage married life well.

However, Jo Hye-ryun's final verdict as the "mother-in-law" that day was not approval.

Jo Hye-ryun said, "It felt awkward at first, but after talking, I don't think he's bad," before declaring, "My decision is on hold." She continued, "I think I need to meet the person who would become the father-in-law," presenting a meeting with Kim Gu-ra as the final hurdle before approving the marriage.

Gree awkwardly asked, "Could we not meet him?" He eventually called Kim Gu-ra from his seat, adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, Gree is currently in a publicly acknowledged relationship with his girlfriend. Their relationship became known in March when photos of Gree attending Nam Chang-hee's wedding with his girlfriend were released. Gree later said that they had been dating for a long time and that he was seriously considering marriage. In July, photos from a trip to Jeju Province with his girlfriend were released, showing the couple's affectionate side.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.