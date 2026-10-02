"I Don't Know What Era This Is"... Kim Min, 28 Years Into Living Alone, Reveals a Cave-Like Living Room by Opening an Emergency Exit, Sending Everyone Into Chaos

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] MBC's *I Live Alone* will unveil actor Kim Min's strikingly unconventional home layout, which is as distinctive as his personality. Jun Hyun-moo heightens curiosity by appearing completely bewildered and exclaiming, "I don't know what era this is!"

The episode of MBC's *I Live Alone* airing today (the 2nd) will feature the daily life of scene-stealing actor Kim Min, who exudes an overwhelming aura, as well as Yuri, who has returned to Jeju after completing her mainland activities. The episode is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri.

Footage released ahead of the broadcast shows Kim Min's astonishing home, which has never been seen on *I Live Alone*. After waking up in a bedroom decorated with flamboyant fabrics and unusual props, Kim Min opens a small door marked "Emergency Exit" and steps outside.

The space beyond the emergency exit turns out to be the living room. Kim Shin-young expresses confusion about the bedroom's layout, asking, "Was that a cave(?) over there?" Code Kunst adds, "Even though I'm looking at the layout with my own eyes, my brain is getting scrambled," while Jun Hyun-moo says, "I don't know what era this is." All the Rainbow members respond with looks full of question marks.

Kim Min puts on his shoes, heads outside and makes his way through the brush. When he stops in front of a mysterious machine, Kian84 shows his curiosity, asking, "What is this now?" The machine then starts up with a rumbling sound, and the light bulbs throughout the house gradually come on. He has turned on a generator to supply the house with electricity. The extraordinary sight, rarely seen in modern society, leaves viewers questioning their own eyes. Attention is focused on the extraordinary lifestyle of actor Kim Min, who has lived alone for 28 years.

The episode will also show Yuri visiting the Jeju Five-Day Market. She draws attention as she searches for Garot, Jeju's traditional clothing and an outfit often worn for work. After seeing Yuri choose mustard-colored Garot, Kian84 shows off his fashion-king persona by saying, "That outfit went out of style eight years ago..." Footage then reveals Kian84 actually sporting a Garot look that even matched his hair color from the past, prompting laughter.

Yuri reacts in dismay, asking, "Are you saying I copied you?" Gu Sung Hwan then gives her a danju as a fashion accessory. When Yuri puts on the danju and clearly likes it, Kian84 pulls out the danju he had been wearing and boasts, "I was even thinking of not wearing my danju these days~" His swaggering remark brings more laughter.

Yuri heads to a fitting room to buy the right Garot from a range of sizes and colors, but she is caught off guard by its unexpected design. As she hesitates in front of the half-open, cloth-made fitting room, the store owner shouts, "You can't be seen!" Yuri makes eye contact and replies, "But I can see everything, though?" Her response draws laughs. Viewers are eager to see what Yuri's chosen Garot style will look like and how she will react to Kian84's never-ending fashion advice.

The unpredictable home of "free spirit" actor Kim Min can be seen on MBC's *I Live Alone*, airing tonight (the 2nd) at 11 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.