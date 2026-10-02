Yano Shiho Reveals a 'Top 1%' Elite Acquaintance's Vacation Home... Even the Wastebasket Costs 1.3 Million Won

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Model Yano Shiho unveiled an acquaintance's vacation home in Karuizawa, Japan.

The acquaintance, who is known to own a mansion in Tokyo worth approximately 30 billion won, has another residence equipped with everything from an indoor elevator to a luxury wastebasket, drawing attention.

On the 2nd, a video titled 'A Full Tour of a Vacation Home Where Japan's Elite Gather (ft. a Top 1% Tokyo Mom)' was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Yano Shiho.'

Yano Shiho introduced Karuizawa as a luxury resort, comparing it to the Hamptons in the United States.

She explained that although her acquaintance's home in Tokyo was impressive, the vacation home here was also extraordinary in scale.

The vacation home was designed so that the surrounding forest could be enjoyed from indoors. Lush greenery stretched beyond the expansive windows, and opening the windows on both sides of the living room allowed air to flow through the space.

She also explained that the residents could enjoy a different view in each season: fresh leaves in spring, autumn foliage in fall, and snow in winter.

A separate bathroom and bedroom were also provided for guests. The guest bathroom allowed visitors to bathe while looking out at the scenery, while the bedrooms were divided so that two groups could stay there.

The house even had an elevator. It had been installed so that the grandmother, who used a wheelchair during her lifetime, could visit, offering a glimpse into the family story behind the lavish space.

The interior accessories also caught attention. The vacation home had a wastebasket from luxury brand Bottega Veneta. The product was worth approximately 1.3 million won, and Yano Shiho repeatedly expressed amazement at the luxury wastebasket, prompting laughter.

The home's workshop also featured artworks made with crystal, 18-karat gold, and diamonds. The acquaintance, who has operated a jewelry brand for many years, introduced works made from precious-gem materials as well as paintings created with gemstone powder.

Yano Shiho also opened up about her long-standing relationship with the person she calls 'Mama.' She expressed gratitude, saying that this person had supported her from before her marriage through the period after she gave birth. She also shared memories of sleeping here beside her daughter Love after laying a futon next to the bed when Love was about one or two years old.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.