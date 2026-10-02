'12kg Lighter' Kwak Bum Spends Tens of Millions of Won on Facial Care... "I'm Becoming a Plastic-Surgery Monster"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kwak Bum revealed that he has been investing heavily in facial care, from hair-loss treatment to fillers and Botox.

On the 2nd, a video titled 'Kwak Bum's Honest Review of Mounjaro & Wegovy and a Running Diet Without Taking Time Off' was uploaded to the With Sean YouTube channel.

Sean was surprised by Kwak Bum, who recently lost 12 kilograms, saying, "Your body has changed a lot compared with before." Kwak Bum candidly replied, "It has changed a lot. I did get help from Mounjaro."

He continued, "After injuring my leg, I gained even more weight because I couldn't move. I wanted to run, but I had gained so much weight that it put strain on my ankle. I was recommended Mounjaro, and when I ran while taking it, it helped with my rehabilitation and improved my speed. Since then, I have stopped taking Mounjaro and have been running only. After losing weight, my heart rate dropped significantly when I ran."

Kwak Bum also revealed that he has recently been receiving hair-loss treatment, dental procedures, beard hair removal, Botox for wrinkles, forehead fillers, and skin care using home devices. "I'm practically becoming a plastic-surgery monster," he said. Kwak Bum had previously revealed that he spent tens of millions of won on facial care. When Sean laughed, Kwak Bum drew a line, saying, "I haven't had plastic surgery."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.