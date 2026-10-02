Lee Joon Says, "A Girl-Group Member Asked Me to Grab a Meal"... Reveals a "Chicken Restaurant Blind Date" from 20 Years Ago

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer and actor Lee Joon revealed an anecdote about having a meal alone with a girl-group member during his idol days.

He initially explained that they had simply eaten together, but later directly called it a "blind date," leaving his juniors bewildered.

On the 2nd, YouTube channel Workman released a video featuring Lee Joon and ENHYPEN members Jungwon and Jay taking on part-time jobs at a chicken restaurant.

That day, when the production staff told Lee Joon he would be working at a chicken restaurant, he asked how many batches of chicken they fried and showed his confidence. He then brought up an unexpected memory from a chicken restaurant in Apgujeong.

Lee Joon said, "When I was an idol, a member of a certain girl group said she wanted to have a meal with me." He added, "We ate together at a chicken restaurant in Apgujeong back then." He did not reveal her identity.

When the production staff asked, "You must have been excited then," Lee Joon jokingly replied, "I don't feel that way. Because I love my fans," drawing laughs.

However, he gave a much bolder account of the meeting in front of his juniors. He told Jungwon and Jay, "I went on a blind date with a female idol at the Apgujeong branch."

When the two reacted awkwardly, Lee Joon added, "It's been a long time. Almost 20 years have passed," emphasizing that it had happened long ago.

Lee Joon then asked his juniors, "What would happen if someone asked me to buy them a meal now?" Jungwon joked, "Then you'd retire the very next day," drawing more laughs at the scene.

Lee Joon's trip down memory lane, which began at a chicken restaurant, continued with witty responses from his juniors and provided another entertaining moment.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.