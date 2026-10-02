'Suk Haeng loses affair lawsuit': Other man's wife pushes back at her claim, "I was deceived too"—then releases recordings

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Suk Haeng has returned to the stage following a damages lawsuit over an affair, and a phone call between her and the other party has been made public.

The video included Suk Haeng apologizing and asking for forgiveness, as well as insisting that she, too, had been deceived by Mr. B.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel Respect Lee Jin-ho uploaded a video covering text messages and recorded phone calls allegedly provided by Ms. A, the wife of Mr. B, in connection with Suk Haeng's return to the stage.

Lee Jin-ho reported that after performing for fans on the 30th of last month, Suk Haeng acknowledged her wrongdoing but maintained that she was a victim who had been deceived by the other party. He explained that Ms. A, after hearing those remarks, objected and provided the materials.

A recording introduced in the video as a phone call between Suk Haeng and Ms. A included Suk Haeng asking for forgiveness, saying, "Could you please forgive me just this once?"

Suk Haeng explained that she had never intended to harm the family and expressed her regret.

At the same time, she pleaded, "It's so unfair. I'm a victim too—as a fellow woman."

She said she had believed Mr. B's explanation and also claimed that she ended the relationship as soon as she learned the full truth.

Ms. A, however, countered that she had previously told Suk Haeng that she was Mr. B's wife and asked her to stop seeing him.

She said that she received no response despite contacting Suk Haeng several times, and eventually sent a certified letter before preparing to file a lawsuit.

According to Lee Jin-ho, Ms. A claimed that she first contacted Suk Haeng in March last year and sent another message in July of the same year, asking her to stop seeing her husband. The video also presented text messages described as having been provided by Ms. A.

A message presented as Suk Haeng's reply stated, "Why should I give back someone who was never mine?" It also said that the couple should resolve their marital problems themselves.

Ms. A claimed that the relationship between the two continued even after she contacted Suk Haeng.

Suk Haeng, meanwhile, maintained that she had believed Mr. B's marriage to Ms. A had already broken down and that she, too, had been deceived by him.

An earlier interview with Mr. B included in the video also featured his claim that he had told Suk Haeng he was preparing to divorce.

Lee Jin-ho also provided an explanation of the court's ruling.

According to the ruling as presented in the video, the court awarded Ms. A KRW 30 million out of the KRW 100 million in damages she sought from Suk Haeng.

The court reportedly found it difficult to accept, based solely on the evidence submitted by Suk Haeng, her claim that the couple's marriage had already broken down when the marital misconduct occurred.

The release of the materials was prompted by Suk Haeng's remarks after her performance. Lee Jin-ho reported that Ms. A objected to Suk Haeng continuing to claim that she was the victim even after the court's ruling.

According to an explanation from Suk Haeng's side introduced in the video, the performance on the 30th of last month was arranged so that she could treat acquaintances and fans who had supported her to a meal and perform for them. Her side was also described as saying that she was experiencing financial hardship.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.