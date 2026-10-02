Even '10-Million-Viewer Star' Yoo Hae-jin Falters... Advertising Pullback Coincides with Fallout from 'Assassin(s)'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Controversy surrounding the film 'Assassin(s),' starring actor Yoo Hae-jin, appears to be spreading into the advertising industry. KIWOOM Securities has ended an advertising campaign featuring Yoo Hae-jin, while changes have also been detected in Burger King's advertising exposure featuring the actor.

According to the financial investment industry on the 2nd, KIWOOM Securities recently ended the advertising campaign it had conducted with Yoo Hae-jin as its model.

A KIWOOM Securities representative stated, "The advertising campaign featuring actor Yoo Hae-jin has ended, and we are preparing a new advertising campaign." Comments have also been disabled on KIWOOM Securities' YouTube advertisements featuring Yoo Hae-jin.

However, KIWOOM Securities maintains that the decision was not related to the controversy surrounding 'Assassin(s).' The company explained that it had originally planned to end the advertising campaign around this time. Although the campaign has ended, the model contract with Yoo Hae-jin is reportedly still in place.

KIWOOM Securities signed a one-year advertising model contract with Yoo Hae-jin in April and released advertisements related to retirement pensions, among other products. However, as the controversy surrounding 'Assassin(s)' has recently escalated into protests against and calls to boycott advertisements featuring its cast members, attention is also focused on the timing of the campaign's conclusion.

Changes have also been spotted at Burger King, which hired Yoo Hae-jin as an advertising model. Yoo Hae-jin appeared in advertisements for Burger King's new products, including the Boiling Seafood Burger in June and the Truffle Mushroom Whopper in September. Since the controversy surrounding 'Assassin(s),' protest comments have continued to appear on social media advertisements and YouTube videos featuring the actor.

As a result, comments have been restricted on the related advertising videos. On the 2nd, Yoo Hae-jin's advertisements also reportedly disappeared from the main page of Burger King's official website.

Burger King, however, has neither terminated its advertising contract with Yoo Hae-jin nor officially announced the suspension of the advertising campaign.

KIWOOM Securities has likewise drawn a line under the matter by saying that the campaign ended according to its scheduled timeline. Therefore, it is difficult to definitively characterize the actions of the two companies as an 'advertising suspension' or 'cutting ties with the model' due to the film controversy. Nevertheless, as the controversy over the film has spread to the actor's individual advertising posts and brand channels, the advertising industry is closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, 'Assassin(s),' starring Yoo Hae-jin, follows a detective and reporters tracing the people behind the 1974 shooting of Yuk Young-soo.

The film became embroiled in controversy over historical distortion after being criticized for suggesting possibilities different from the government's official announcement that Yuk Young-soo was killed by bullets fired by Mun Se-gwang, a Korean resident of Japan.

In response, the production team explained that the film was based on cinematic imagination, stating, "This is not a film made to establish a new, specific historical conclusion or to deny or distort established facts."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.