RESCENE's “Brutal Schedule” of 40 Weekly Engagements... Lee Seo-jin: “Feel Sorry for Them? That's How It Is for Everyone”

[Sportschosun | Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Seo-jin gave a firm response to girl group RESCENE, which juggles nearly 40 engagements a week.

The June 2 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s Friday variety show “Mueosideun Haejuljini – Biseojin” showed Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu serving as secretaries for RESCENE, whose members have an average age of 20.6.

RESCENE was introduced as being busy with a flood of offers following its surge in popularity. The group had received more than 100 advertising offers, around 100 casting calls a day, and as many as 40 engagements a week.

The production team told Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu that RESCENE had returned from Los Angeles (LA) the previous day. Despite having overseas engagements followed by domestic schedules, Lee Seo-jin remained unfazed.

He said, “At that age, when you're doing well, doesn't everyone end up losing sleep?” His response suggested that a busy schedule is simply part of the process for stars who have gained popularity.

When the production team asked, “Don't you feel sorry for them?” Lee Seo-jin replied firmly, “Hey, isn't that how it is for everyone?” His response drew laughter.

Lee Seo-jin's realistic remark, delivered before any concern about RESCENE's relentless schedule, added to the signature humor of “Mueosideun Haejuljini – Biseojin.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.