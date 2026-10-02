'Three daughters' Sunye, 37, already has a middle-school-aged eldest daughter: "In five years, I'll be a parent of a college student" ('Jeon Hyun-moo Plan')

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'Three daughters' Sunye, 37, already has a middle-school-aged eldest daughter: "In five years, I'll be a parent of a college student" ('Jeon Hyun-moo

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Sunye, a former member of Wonder Girls, shared an update on her three daughters, who have grown considerably.

Sunye and Son Jun-ho appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Jeon Hyun-moo Plan,' which aired on the 2nd.

Sunye revealed that her three daughters are now 14, 11, and 8, respectively. Jun Hyun-moo was surprised and said, "My eldest daughter will soon be a college student." Sunye replied with a laugh, "She'll be an adult in five years." Jun Hyun-moo was surprised once again, asking, "Is Wonder Girls going to become parents of college students?"

'Three daughters' Sunye, 37, already has a middle-school-aged eldest daughter: "In five years, I'll be a parent of a college student" ('Jeon Hyun-moo

Sunye was also struck by how quickly time had passed, noting that she was now in her 20th year since her debut.

Meanwhile, Sunye debuted as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007 and was loved for numerous hit songs, including 'Nobody,' 'Irony,' 'Tell Me,' and 'So Hot.' However, she married James Park, a Korean-Canadian missionary, in 2013 at the age of 24 and left the group two years later. She subsequently gave birth to three daughters and made her comeback in 2021.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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