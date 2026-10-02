'Three daughters' Sunye, 37, already has a middle-school-aged eldest daughter: "In five years, I'll be a parent of a college student" ('Jeon Hyun-moo Plan')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Sunye, a former member of Wonder Girls, shared an update on her three daughters, who have grown considerably.

Sunye and Son Jun-ho appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Jeon Hyun-moo Plan,' which aired on the 2nd.

Sunye revealed that her three daughters are now 14, 11, and 8, respectively. Jun Hyun-moo was surprised and said, "My eldest daughter will soon be a college student." Sunye replied with a laugh, "She'll be an adult in five years." Jun Hyun-moo was surprised once again, asking, "Is Wonder Girls going to become parents of college students?"

Sunye was also struck by how quickly time had passed, noting that she was now in her 20th year since her debut.

Meanwhile, Sunye debuted as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007 and was loved for numerous hit songs, including 'Nobody,' 'Irony,' 'Tell Me,' and 'So Hot.' However, she married James Park, a Korean-Canadian missionary, in 2013 at the age of 24 and left the group two years later. She subsequently gave birth to three daughters and made her comeback in 2021.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.