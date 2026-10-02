"What's wrong with her leg?" Go Eun-ah furious over malicious comments pointing out her sister-in-law's scar from a traffic accident

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Go Eun-ah was furious over malicious comments pointing out her sister-in-law's leg scar.

On the 2nd, a video titled "The In-Laws' Real Reaction to Their Daughter-in-Law's Complex lol The Daughter-in-Law Cries..." was posted on the Banggane YouTube channel.

Mir said, "Let's address this. There was someone who hurt my wife by saying, 'What's wrong with your leg?'" Go Eun-ah expressed her anger, saying, "It's just like someone criticizing me for having plastic surgery on my nose." It turned out that malicious comments had recently been posted about Mir's wife's leg scar.

Mir said, "My wife injured her leg in a traffic accident when she was seven. Early in our relationship, she came out wearing shorts, and I thought she looked incredibly cool. Couldn't it be a source of insecurity for her?" The entire family supported Mir's wife, saying, "We don't care about it" and "It's beautiful."

Mir's wife said, "Since I was in elementary school, my mother told me, 'There's nothing strange about the scar. Don't try to hide it,' so I wore shorts even back then." Mir added, "Some people asked because they were genuinely curious, but one or two of them spoke sarcastically." Go Eun-ah consoled her sister-in-law, furiously saying, "How twisted do you have to be to use someone else's wound against them?"

Meanwhile, Mir married his wife, a Pilates instructor, last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.