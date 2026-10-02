'Bae Sung-jae's wife' Kim Da-young forced to reveal pregnancy by a single photo: "Sorry for being careless, though it wasn't intentional"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Da-young, a former announcer-turned-broadcaster, personally announced that she and her husband, Bae Sung-jae, are expecting a child and shared the story behind her pregnancy.

On the 2nd, Kim Da-young shared an update on her YouTube channel for the first time in a while and personally announced her pregnancy.

Kim Da-young said, "Since I had been quiet for a while, I think some of my friends and subscribers were curious or had even begun to expect something. I originally planned to carefully share the news around my birthday, about a month from now, but I ended up announcing my pregnancy a little earlier than expected."

She also explained why she had planned to announce the pregnancy later. "It wasn't that I was specifically trying to hide the pregnancy. You never know what might happen before you can safely hold your baby in your arms, so I wanted to tell everyone as slowly and carefully as possible," she confessed.

However, an unexpected photo brought the announcement forward. Kim Da-young recently posted a photo on social media after attending a soccer match, and online users who saw it began speculating that she was pregnant.

Kim Da-young laughed and said, "I really don't have a good eye for these things, so even after taking the photo, I thought, 'I took it really well so my belly wouldn't show,' and posted it. But there are so many people with very sharp eyes." She added, "So, as it happened, I ended up sharing the news this way."

She also revealed that her husband, Bae Sung-jae, had originally planned to announce the news of their child himself on his radio show. Kim Da-young said, "I understand that when news of our marriage was reported before we could announce it ourselves, the BaeTen staff and listeners were somewhat disappointed and saddened. So my husband wanted to personally tell all the BaeTen listeners about our child on his radio show."

Regarding the fact that her pregnancy was revealed through the photo first, she added, "I'm sorry that my carelessness unintentionally led to this. I really want to emphasize that, in our hearts, both my husband and I were thinking a lot about all of you BaeTen listeners."

There was also a story behind her pregnancy during her broadcasting activities after leaving her job. Kim Da-young said that the first show she appeared on after taking about a year off was SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.' "Even when I decided to appear on the show, I didn't know I was pregnant," she revealed.

She learned afterward that she was pregnant, but some filming schedules were postponed, so she continued filming even after entering her second trimester. She laughed and said, "Looking back, I realized that every show I did after leaving my job was filmed while I was carrying a baby. Compared with the shows I did while working, I appeared considerably healthier and fuller on screen, which is personally a little disappointing."

Because she had not announced her pregnancy publicly, she had to turn down several offers to appear on broadcasts and at events. Kim Da-young said, "Thankfully, I continued to receive various good opportunities, including broadcasts and events, until recently. But since I hadn't announced my pregnancy publicly, I couldn't explain the specific reason and had no choice but to decline them."

She continued, "It was disappointing, but what matters now is giving birth to a healthy child." She indicated that she would focus on preparing for childbirth and managing her health for the time being.

Kim Da-young is currently in the late stages of pregnancy. She said, "Before I knew it, I had already entered the late stages of pregnancy. I think I'll be able to meet the baby toward the end of this year, without going into next year. The baby has been growing well and healthily in my womb so far."

She added, "Thank you for congratulating us so warmly. I will also take good care of my health," expressing her gratitude along with the reason she had decided to announce her pregnancy herself.

Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young overcame their 14-year age gap and became a married couple in May 2025 after dating for about two years. Instead of holding a separate wedding ceremony, they marked the occasion with a family meal attended by their relatives. About a year and a half after their marriage, they announced their pregnancy and are expected to become parents at the end of this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.