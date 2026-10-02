Lee Kwang Soo Starts Communicating with Fans, Then Appears in an 'Addiction' Article... "People Whisper Whenever They See Me with My Phone"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Kwang Soo appeared in an article about "Bubble addiction" shortly after joining the fan communication platform.

His reaction added to the humor.

On the first, Lee Kwang Soo joined the fan communication platform Bubble and began interacting with fans.

At first, he appeared unfamiliar with the platform, asking fans about its various features. He soon adapted and began sending messages one after another.

His distinctive tone and humor, familiar from his television appearances, came through clearly in his writing. Even without voice messages, his vivid expressions made it feel as though he were speaking directly beside the fans, drawing their attention.

His messages spread across online communities, and articles were published about his active communication with fans.

One fan even asked, "Oppa, did you know you were featured in an article for 'Bubble addiction'?"

Lee Kwang Soo replied, "Today, whenever people see me with my phone, they laugh and whisper among themselves."

It was a witty response suggesting that people around him had begun watching his phone use after the messages he exchanged with fans became a hot topic.

The image of a beginner asking about the platform's features did not last long. His stream of messages, followed by his response to the article, brought further laughter. Kwang Soo displayed his trademark variety-show wit in his interactions with fans as well.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.