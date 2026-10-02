Lee Seo-jin tells RESCENE, "You've made it, so don't worry about what people think"... Gives a quick answer to concerns over endorsement fees

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Lee Seo-jin is drawing attention for giving RESCENE, one of the hottest girl groups, some candid advice on surviving in the entertainment industry.

The Friday variety show "Whatever You Want - My Genie Secretary," which aired on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) on the 2nd, featured the My Genie Secretary team giving the 20.6-year-old girl group RESCENE a capitalist makeover.

At RESCENE's pictorial shoot that day, the My Genie Secretary team's "celebrity master class" continued.

As RESCENE watched the staff prepare for the shoot, Lee Seo-jin encouraged the members to act confidently, saying, "You've made it, so you don't have to worry about what people think," which elicited laughter.

Woni worried, "They're not going to cut our endorsement fees, are they?" Lee Seo-jin advised, "You need to raise them in your next contract."

Lee Seo-jin told the production team, "You should enjoy it while things are going well. When things aren't going well, think back to when they were. That's how the world works," drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.