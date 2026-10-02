RESCENE Has 40 Schedules a Week Yet Says "Still No Settlement"... Lee Seo-jin Offers Realistic Advice: "Money Is Everything"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Girl group RESCENE revealed that it has not yet received its earnings settlement.

After advising them on how to use their settlement money, Lee Seo-jin drew laughs with his firm response: "Money is everything."

On the Friday episode of SBS's variety show 'Mueosideun Haejuljini - Biseojin,' Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu were shown serving as secretaries to RESCENE, whose members have an average age of 20.6.

That day, RESCENE was introduced as having received more than 100 advertising offers since its resurgence, along with about 100 booking calls a day. The group was also said to have a hectic schedule of as many as 40 engagements a week.

However, when asked whether they had received their settlement, May and Woni answered candidly, "We haven't received our settlement yet."

Lee Seo-jin advised, "Even when you receive your settlement, you shouldn't spend it on frivolous things. You shouldn't invest in strange stocks or anything like that." He urged the members, who were about to receive their first settlement, to spend their money carefully.

May revealed her preference, saying, "I want to buy Wakppu." Lee Seo-jin even advised her on the quantity, saying, "Even if you buy Wakppu, buy only two or three," which drew laughs.

Lee Seo-jin continued, "Once you make a lot of money, happiness is bound to come. Happiness always follows."

When Woni asked, "Is money really everything?" the answer was short and firm. Lee Seo-jin added to the laughter by saying, "Money is everything."

Earlier, Lee Seo-jin's practical advice continued at a photo shoot. As the members watched the staff preparing for the shoot, he urged them to act confidently, saying, "You've made it, so you don't have to worry about what others think."

When Woni asked worriedly, "You're not going to reduce our advertising fee, are you?" he replied, "You should raise it in the next contract."

He then gave the production staff an unabashed "celebrity masterclass," saying, "You have to enjoy it while things are going well. When things aren't going well, think back to when they were. That's just how the world works."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.