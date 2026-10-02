'Divorced from a Baseball Player' Yoo Hye-jung Tries to Find a Job Again After 15 Years in the Clothing Business: "I Need This More Than Anyone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Yoo Hye-jung took on a job search with help from her daughter.

On the 2nd, a video showing Yoo Hye-jung's daughter, Seo Gyu-won, helping her mother write a résumé was posted on the YouTube channel "Bungeoppangine Hyejeong Gyuwon."

Seo Gyu-won said, "My mom wants to get a job, so I'm going to try writing her résumé with her since I work in HR." Yoo Hye-jung said she wanted to work for a pet-related company and added seriously, "I'm going to do my best to write my résumé so I can land a job. The deadline is today."

Although Yoo Hye-jung had no relevant work experience, she wanted to apply for an operations team manager position. She did not meet any of the preferred qualifications. Yoo Hye-jung spoke about the difficulties of finding a job, saying, "There aren't any places that will take people our age. I want to try anything, but it doesn't work out," and, "Even I can see that I wrote my previous résumé poorly. They might also feel uncomfortable because I'm a celebrity."

Seo Gyu-won suggested highlighting Yoo Hye-jung's 15 years of experience running a clothing store after her divorce. Gaining confidence, Yoo Hye-jung listed her strengths: "I'm excellent at customer service," "I've gone 30 years without an accident, and I'm a good driver," and "I'm diligent."

Seo Gyu-won helped her write the résumé based on those strengths, and Yoo Hye-jung eventually submitted it. She expressed her hopes of being hired, saying, "I'm not looking for a job just to kill time. I need this more than anyone."

Meanwhile, Yoo Hye-jung married former baseball player Seo Yong-bin in 1999 and gave birth to their daughter, Seo Gyu-won, in 2000. However, they divorced in 2007, and Yoo Hye-jung was awarded custody. Yoo Hye-jung has previously said that she ran a clothing store for 15 years after the divorce to support herself.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.