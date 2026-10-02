"That's so damn cool," Kian84 is left trembling... Actor Kim Min lives a generator-powered life in an 88-year-old house

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Min's remarkably freewheeling lifestyle also surprised Kian84.

The August 2 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s I Live Alone revealed the daily life of scene-stealer Kim Min, an actor with an overwhelming aura.

Kim Min's house stunned the cast members with sights they had never seen before on I Live Alone.

Kim Min awoke in a bedroom decorated with flamboyant fabrics and unusual props, then emerged through a small door marked "Emergency Exit." The door opened directly into the living room. Kim Shin-young expressed her surprise at the unexpected layout, asking, "Was that a cave(?) over there?"

Kim Min put on shoes, went outside, pushed through the foliage and headed somewhere. When Kim Min pulled a mysterious cord, a machine started up with a 'grrrr' sound, and the light bulbs throughout the house gradually came on. Kim Min had started a generator to supply electricity. The extraordinary sight, rarely seen in modern society, made the cast doubt their own eyes.

Kim Min introduced the house by saying, "It's in Dongducheon, and it belongs to an older brother whose family was close to mine," and added, "It was built in 1938. It's almost 80 or 90 years old. We keep living here while fixing it up little by little." Explaining the unusual bedroom, Kim Min said, "When I lived abroad, there were times when I lived in a car. I used to hang fabric over the windows of a van. I felt so good living a nomadic life that I did the same thing here."

Kim Min said, "I lived in the United Kingdom for a year and a half, New Zealand for five years and Australia for about a year and a half. I lived abroad for eight years in total." Kim Min also cleared up the misconception about being a foreigner, saying, "I was born in Dongducheon. My family has lived in Dongducheon since my grandfather's time. My mother is still in Dongducheon."

When Kim Min showered in the bathroom, all the lights in the house flickered. Kim Min explained, "We draw groundwater up and use it, and the lights flicker when the generator runs the water pump," then shared this philosophy: "Life is happier when it's a little lacking. There's joy in filling in what's missing."

A cast member saw Kian84 react genuinely to Kim Min's lifestyle by saying, "That's so damn cool," and teased him, saying, "Kian84 is shaking all over." Kian84 joked, "It makes me more careful about what I ask," drawing laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.