Even Kian84 Was Shaken... Kim Min's Life as a True Free Spirit, From a Nearly 90-Year-Old House to Eight Years Abroad

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Min revealed his extraordinary daily life in a house nearly 90 years old, where he runs a generator to use electricity. After learning that he had spent eight years abroad and worked various jobs, from delivery work to serving as a Hapkido instructor, Kian84 and Code Kunst were both full of admiration.

On the episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" that aired on the 2nd, the daily life of scene-stealing actor Kim Min, who exudes a commanding presence, was revealed.

That day, Kim Min's home captivated the cast with surprises unlike anything they had seen before on "I Live Alone."

Kim Min awoke in a bedroom decorated with colorful fabrics and unusual props, then opened a small door marked "Emergency Exit" and stepped outside. The door led directly to the living room. Kim Shin-young expressed her surprise at the unexpected layout, asking, "Was that a cave(?) over there?"

Kim Min then put on his shoes and headed somewhere through the brush. When he pulled a mysterious cord, a machine started with a rumbling sound, and the light bulbs throughout the house gradually came on. He had turned on a generator to supply the house with electricity. The unusual sight, rarely seen in modern society, left everyone questioning their own eyes.

Kim Min introduced the house by saying, "It's in Dongducheon, and it belongs to an older friend who was close to my family." He added, "It was built in 1938. It's almost 80 or 90 years old. I've been repairing it little by little while living here." Explaining the unusual bedroom, he said, "When I lived abroad, there were times when I lived in a car. I hung fabric over the windows of a van. I felt so happy living a wandering life that I did the same thing here."

Kim Min revealed, "I lived in the United Kingdom for a year and a half, New Zealand for five years, and Australia for about a year and a half. I spent a total of eight years abroad." He also cleared up any misunderstanding about his background, saying, "I was born in Dongducheon. My family has lived in Dongducheon since my grandfather's time. My mother still lives in Dongducheon."

When Kim Min showered in the bathroom, all the lights in the house flickered. He explained, "We draw up groundwater and use it, and the lights flicker when the generator runs the water pump." He also shared his philosophy, saying, "Life needs to be a little lacking for you to be happy. There's joy in gradually filling it up."

A cast member saw Kian84 give a genuinely enthusiastic reaction to Kim Min's lifestyle, saying, "That's insanely cool," and teased him, "Kian84 is trembling all over." Kian84 joked, "It makes me more careful about my questions," eliciting laughter.

After packing his martial arts uniform, Kim Min rode a motorcycle. "This motorcycle was passed down to me by my father," he said. He added, "I couldn't ride a motorcycle before. While I was learning, I figured I might as well earn some money by doing delivery work."

Kim Min rode to an underpass in Dongducheon, parked his motorcycle underneath it, lay down on the bike, and took out a book. When the cast was surprised by his unexpected charm as he read an English-language book, he revealed, "It's a book recommended by my mentor, John Bolton, who is famous for clown theater."

After taking clown classes in France and making his debut abroad, Kim Min shared his unusual career history. "I originally worked in architecture in Korea. In my late 20s, I wanted to work somewhere bigger, so I submitted my work overseas. They showed interest, so I went to an interview without thinking it through. But we couldn't communicate," he said. He continued, "I went to an acting school in New Zealand to learn English."

Kim Min then took on the role of a Hapkido instructor and taught children. It turned out that he had initially gone to learn Hapkido, later competed as a representative of Gyeonggi Province, and earned an instructor's certification. Although he taught Hapkido strictly in front of his students with a hawk-like eye, he also showed a warm and approachable side when faced with the adorable children.

After work, he sat in a chair he had made himself and cooked barbecue. He grilled and tore into a huge piece of meat using only a pair of tongs, without needing scissors, leaving everyone impressed.

After watching Kim Min's daily life, Code Kunst was unable to speak for a while even after the video ended, saying, "What on earth did I just watch?" He continued, "I had a lot of thoughts. Friends who make music often talk about saying, 'Let's make this kind of music,' and he is someone living the life we always dreamed of with those friends—a life devoted to art." He added, "It was so impressive that even the video I watched today alone was enough to inspire me."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.