Girl-Group Member in Her 20th Year Since Debut Genuinely Flustered by a "Half-Open Changing Room" Showing Her Entire Face

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kwon Yuri (Yuri) of Girls' Generation (SNSD), now 20 years into her career, was genuinely flustered by the unexpectedly "half-open changing room" at a traditional Jeju market and was riled up again by Kian84's fashion taunts.

The December 2 episode of the MBC variety show "I Live Alone" showed Yuri returning to Jeju Province after wrapping up her daily routine and mainland schedule.

That day, Yuri rode a motorcycle to the Sehwa Traditional 5-day Market, a place she enjoys visiting. While browsing Jeju Province's local foods, she became interested in Garot, the island's traditional clothing. After finding an outfit she liked, she decided to try it on.

The problem, however, was the changing room. The fabric-enclosed space had a so-called "half-open" design that left the wearer's face fully exposed. Even Yuri, who had spent years performing as a member of idol group SNSD, could not hide her flustered reaction to the unexpected setup.

Looking at the changing room, Yuri asked, "Is this how you're supposed to do it?" When the vendors reassured her, saying, "You can't be seen," Yuri replied awkwardly, "Can't be seen? I can be seen perfectly clearly."

In the end, Yuri looked around, lowered herself as much as possible, and cautiously changed clothes. When a vendor remarked, "That's the fun of it," laughter erupted in the studio as well.

After some twists and turns, Yuri changed into the Garot and quickly decided to buy it, apparently pleased with the outfit. She later entered the same half-open changing room to change back into her original clothes, completing her shopping trip.

However, after seeing Yuri's "Garot fashion," Kian84 unexpectedly took a competitive shot at her. "The trend passed eight years ago," Kian84 said, bringing up footage of himself wearing Garot first on "I Live Alone" eight years earlier. The panelists then compared Yuri with Kian84 and teased her, saying, "You're a little late to the trend" and "Catch up quickly."

Amid all this, Gu Sung Hwan gave Yuri a Buddhist prayer-bead bracelet and added, "I think it would be nice to add this one too." Kian84 then showed the bracelet on his wrist and joked, "I wasn't going to do this, but for you, I'll wear it around more often. You're a little behind on fashion," prompting even more laughter.

Yuri eventually snapped, saying, "What am I supposed to catch up with? I'm going to turn this whole thing upside down, seriously." After looking at a photo from eight years earlier, Code Kunst marveled, "Kian84 is definitely ahead. He even matched his hair color." Jun Hyun-moo added, "Kian84 is the G-Dragon of 'I Live Alone.'"

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.