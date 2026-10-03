'Lee Da-in♥' Lee Seung-gi flustered by his 3-year-old daughter's scolding: "Don't sing because you can't sing"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi shared an anecdote about being scolded by his daughter.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Me?" was posted on Lee Seung-gi's YouTube channel, "Lee Seung-gi 2."

Lee Seung-gi visited a karaoke room for the first time in a while and spent some time singing alone. He showcased powerful, clear vocals that seemed to burst through the microphone.

When the production team asked which songs he listens to most these days, Lee Seung-gi replied, "It's nothing but children's songs. My daughter asks me to play children's songs every day. She scolds me constantly." He went on, "She says, 'Dad, don't sing!' and 'Dad, you can't sing!' She tells me not to sing because I can't sing. She wants to listen to it all by herself." His bewildered expression brought laughter.

Lee Seung-gi then passionately sang "Baby Shark," a song he had heard countless times while raising his daughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi married actress Lee Da-in, the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi-ri, in 2023. He welcomed his first daughter the following year and a son in July this year, making him the father of one daughter and one son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.