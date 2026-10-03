'Hong Hye-geol's wife' Esther Lyuh avoids Chuseok gatherings with her sons and daughters-in-law: "She says she doesn't want to see them and doesn't want to go out"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Hong Hye-geol revealed that Esther Lyuh avoids meeting her sons and daughters-in-law.

On the 2nd, a video titled "A Dinner Between Two Couples Filled with Revelations of Their Embarrassing Past" was uploaded to the Esther TV YouTube channel.

That day, Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol had dinner with Ham Ik-byeong and Kang Mi-hyeong. When the conversation turned to his daughter-in-law, Hong Hye-geol said, "I'm the only person in the family who can give my daughter-in-law a piece of my mind. I haven't done so yet, but I'm able to." Kang Mi-hyeong responded, "If you haven't done it by now, I don't think you ever will," prompting laughter.

Hong Hye-geol mentioned the difference between himself and Esther Lyuh, saying, "I can do it anytime. I could even do it jokingly. But Esther trembles at the thought of saying something like that." Kang Mi-hyeong suggested, "Even so, your daughter-in-law must still feel intimidated by Esther," to which Hong Hye-geol retorted, "That's because she's the one holding the purse strings."

Hong Hye-geol then suddenly revealed his frustration, telling Esther Lyuh, "Our son and daughter-in-law want to see us during the Chuseok holiday, but this woman says she doesn't want to see them. She doesn't want to go out. Even when I ask our son when we should see them, she doesn't answer and just brushes it off. Then our daughter-in-law gets upset." Esther Lyuh pushed back, saying, "My daughter-in-law doesn't get upset over things like that."

Meanwhile, Hong Hye-geol and Esther Lyuh married in 1994 and have two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.