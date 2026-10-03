Don Spike, sentenced to prison for drug offenses, hit by setback while running a business after his release... "Part-time worker ghosted me the night before the event"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Composer and businessman Don Spike urgently sought a replacement worker after a part-time employee disappeared without notice the day before an event.

On the 2nd, Don Spike posted a photo of the event booth on social media along with the message, "Part-time worker on the night before the event... ghosted me..."

While working in the food-service industry after his release, he was announcing a sudden staffing shortage.

He wrote, "Urgently looking for someone to sell sandwiches with me at EDC from 10/3 to 10/4," seeking someone to work with him during the event. The released photo showed a booth prepared for sales, along with various pieces of equipment.

He also candidly disclosed the working conditions. Don Spike wrote, "The work is hard and ends at dawn. But..." warning in advance that the job would be demanding and continue late into the night.

He added, "DM me ASAP," asking people to contact him quickly. The night before the event began, he was using social media to personally find a replacement worker.

Meanwhile, Don Spike was arrested on September 26, 2022, at a hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam district on suspicion of possessing and using methamphetamine. At the scene, 30 grams of methamphetamine—equivalent to approximately 666 doses—were found.

He was indicted on charges of purchasing narcotics worth a total of 45 million won on nine occasions from late 2021 through 2022, using them 14 times, and giving them to others seven times.

The first-instance court sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended for five years, but the appeals court handed down a two-year prison sentence. Don Spike appealed, but the Supreme Court of Korea rejected the appeal, making the two-year sentence final.

It was also later revealed that he had previously been punished for smoking marijuana. He had received a 5 million won fine for smoking marijuana in 2008–2009 and a two-year suspended sentence for smoking marijuana in 2010, among other penalties. He is currently working in the food-service industry after his release.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.