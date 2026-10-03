"Hong Hyun-hee's Husband" Yeon Jeseung Says, "I Don't Understand the Phrase 'Helping with Childcare'"—Why He Became the "Public Enemy of Husbands"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Interior designer and television personality Yeon Jeseung shared his candid view, saying, "I don't understand the phrase 'helping with childcare.'"

In a preview clip released on the 2nd for the television program "Dongchimi," Yeon Jeseung was asked about a moment when he wanted to escape and recalled when his son Junbeom was five or six months old. He explained that even the commonly mentioned "100-day miracle" never came for him.

He honestly admitted that he even wanted to escape at the time, saying that the baby woke up every two hours and had to be fed and burped. Agreeing with the observation that he must have been sleep-deprived, he described the physical challenges of childcare.

Yeon Jeseung said that although he considered himself fairly fit, caring for a child firsthand made him wonder how difficult it must be for mothers, who also go through childbirth.

He added, "I don't really understand the phrase 'helping with childcare.' He's my child. I'm raising my own child."

His point was that raising one's own child cannot be described as helping someone else. The remark drew cheers from those at the scene, and a joke that "because he says things like that, he's the public enemy of husbands" prompted laughter.

One cast member even said she wanted to send her husband to a three-night, four-day camp with Yeon Jeseung. That prompted another joke: her husband might return having been influenced by Yeon Jeseung instead.

There was also discussion of his wife, Hong Hyun-hee. When asked whether Hong Hyun-hee, who has a busy schedule, asks for a meal after returning home, Yeon Jeseung replied, "Absolutely not."

Instead, he explained that Hong Hyun-hee makes sure he has something to eat even when she returns home late because she feels sorry. The cast responded that the couple's considerate relationship made them "a model family."

Yeon Jeseung did not hide the moments when he wanted to get away from childcare. Still, he won people over with his clear belief that the responsibility of raising the child is his to bear.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.