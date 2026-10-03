After Losing Adultery Case, Sookhaeng Says, "Please Forgive Me Just This Once"... The Man's Wife Reveals "That Day's Call"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Text messages Sookhaeng allegedly sent to the man's wife, along with the contents of a subsequent call in which she asked for forgiveness, have been made public.

The man's wife pushed back against Sookhaeng's claim that "I was also deceived," bringing their communications at the time back into focus.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel "Respect Lee Jin-ho" posted a video covering the contents of text messages and a recording of a call purportedly exchanged between Sookhaeng and A, the wife of B, the man involved.

According to Lee Jin-ho, A provided the materials after learning that Sookhaeng had recently expressed her feelings following a performance, saying that she, too, was a victim who had been deceived by the man.

A said she found Sookhaeng's explanation difficult to accept because she had contacted Sookhaeng several times and informed her that she and B were married.

The messages released in the video show that when A demanded, "Give my husband back," Sookhaeng replied, "Why do you keep doing this? Why should I give back someone who was never mine? Please sort out your marital problems between the two of you. I respectfully ask you."

A claimed that she called Sookhaeng in March last year, identified herself as B's wife, and asked her to end their relationship.

A said they continued to contact each other afterward, but the relationship was not ended.

In contrast, a recording identified in the video as a call from October 19 last year captures Sookhaeng asking for forgiveness, saying, "Please forgive me just this once" and "It's so unfair. I'm a victim too—as a woman."

During the call, Sookhaeng insisted that she truly had not known and had never intended to harm the family. She also claimed, "Once I found out everything, I ended it right away."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.