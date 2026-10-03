It turns out Roy Kim was targeted too... 10,000-member 'RoJinYo' mentioned directly for the first time in 13 years

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Roy Kim recalled the period when various allegations surrounding him even led to the creation of 'RoJinYo.'

On the 2nd, Roy Kim appeared as a guest on Kim Seon-tae's YouTube channel and discussed the various allegations and controversies that had followed him since the beginning of his career.

During the episode, Kim Seon-tae mentioned that Roy Kim had attended the prestigious U.S. university Georgetown University and jokingly asked, "It's real, right?" Roy Kim immediately replied, "It's a fact. Sociology."

The production team then brought up the various allegations that had been raised about Roy Kim online in the past. When they mentioned that there had even been a community called 'We Demand the Truth from Roy Kim,' also known as 'RoJinYo,' Roy Kim said, "There was even a RoJinYo. They didn't take it easy on me."

'RoJinYo' was an online café that made headlines in 2013, the year after Roy Kim rose to fame by winning Mnet's 'Superstar K 4.'

At the time, plagiarism allegations were raised over Roy Kim's self-written song 'Spring Spring Spring,' leading to the creation of a community called 'We Demand the Truth from Roy Kim.' Claims that 'Spring Spring Spring' resembled some existing songs, including Acoustic Rain's 'Love Is Canon,' spread widely online. Roy Kim's side denied the plagiarism allegations, saying that 'Spring Spring Spring' was an original song created through a collaborative songwriting and arrangement process.

The issues raised by 'RoJinYo' went beyond music. According to reports at the time, the café not only analyzed Roy Kim's other self-written songs but also raised allegations related to his personal details, including his educational background and age.

The café's name itself drew attention because it evoked 'We Demand the Truth from Tablo (TaJinYo),' which had raised allegations that singer Tablo had falsified his academic credentials.

However, another controversy erupted over the identity of 'RoJinYo.' It became known that the café had not originally been created to scrutinize Roy Kim. The café was first established in 2008 and was operated as a community related to internet novels and a social club, among other purposes. In 2012, it changed its name to 'We Demand the Truth from IU,' also known as 'AJinYo.' After Roy Kim became the center of controversy, it was reportedly rebranded as 'RoJinYo.' Reports at the time said the café already had more than 10,000 members, sparking debate over its true nature.

This explains why the scene in which Roy Kim, who had endured various allegations early in his career, responded "It's a fact" to a joke questioning his academic background 13 years later brought such an oddly amusing moment.

Meanwhile, Roy Kim will release a new song titled 'CRY OUT LOUD' at 6 p.m. on the 6th. He is also scheduled to hold concerts at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena on November 21 and 22.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.