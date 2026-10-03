'BTS's Jin Lookalike' Jung Tae-woo's Son Turns 17, Already Taller Than Mom and Exuding a Mature Aura

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jung Tae-woo's wife, Jang In-hee, celebrated the 17th birthday of her eldest son, Ha-jun, who has grown so much before she knew it.

On the 2nd, Jang In-hee posted a lengthy message alongside several photos on her social media, writing, "Ha-jun, the child God prepared for us."

The photos showed Ha-jun at various stages, from childhood to adolescence. His tall stature—now well above his mother's height—and distinct facial features especially caught attention. From his comfortable everyday clothes to a sleeveless outfit and photos with acquaintances, he also exuded a notably mature aura.

Jang In-hee also expressed deep emotion as she watched her son grow. She wrote, "Seeing that you've grown this much and are now so much taller than Mom, I can't believe how quickly time flies. When you were little, my greatest joy was watching you grow well day by day, but now you're at an age when I find myself more curious about what kind of person you'll become and what path you'll take."

"I hope you grow into a good person as you pursue what makes you happy rather than what you're good at, and walk the path you choose rather than the one others have laid out for you. Thank you for being born as the first child in our family, and I'm so happy you're my son. Happy birthday. I love you, my eldest son," she added.

Born in 2009, Ha-jun is 17 this year. He became known to the public after appearing on television with his father, Jung Tae-woo, from a young age. As he grew, he also drew attention for his handsome looks resembling those of BTS member Jin.

Ha-jun also has a history of preparing for an actual idol debut. He trained at KOZ Entertainment, a HYBE-affiliated label founded by Zico, while preparing to debut in an idol group. However, KOZ officially confirmed in 2023 that Ha-jun had indeed been a trainee in the past, but that his contract had already ended.

Recent reports have also suggested that he may be preparing for a new career path. In August, Jang In-hee announced that Ha-jun had completed the high school equivalency exam. He is also known to have completed the elementary and middle school levels through equivalency exams.

Meanwhile, Jung Tae-woo married Jang In-hee, a former flight attendant, in 2009, and they have two sons.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.