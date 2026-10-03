Lee Seo-jin on 'comparing wealth' with Seo Jang-hoon: "There's no need to fight; Jang-hoon has more" (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Seo-jin expressed envy of entertainer Seo Jang-hoon's wealth.

On the 2nd, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s My Genie Secretary released a preview video titled "[Preview for Oct. 9] Lee Seo-jin × Kim Kwang-kyu take on a fiery capital-T showdown with Seo Jang-hoon, the master of sharp one-liners♨." The video drew attention by previewing Seo Jang-hoon's appearance as the "my star."

Lee Seo-jin continued speaking candidly about Seo Jang-hoon, the "my star," that day. In particular, he caught viewers' attention by naming Seo's wealth as the thing he envied most.

When the production team asked, "Who is wealthier?" Lee Seo-jin answered without hesitation, "Jang-hoon, I suppose." When they followed up by asking, "Haven't you really gone head-to-head?" Lee replied, "There's no need to fight. I surrender. He's a billionaire," prompting laughter.

Kim Kwang-kyu also joined in, describing Seo Jang-hoon as "the richest person I've ever met."

Lee Seo-jin then asked Seo Jang-hoon, "Is it okay to spend more than 10 million won on a team dinner?" Seo calmly answered, "Yes." Kim Kwang-kyu could not hide his surprise, exclaiming, "You spend that much?"

Most notably, the meeting of the "ultimate T" combination that viewers had been anticipating also took place. Seo Jang-hoon and Lee Seo-jin have long been regarded as representative T-type personalities in the entertainment industry for putting facts and logic ahead of emotions in their speech. That is why viewers were eager to see what kind of exchange would unfold as soon as the two appeared on the same screen.

However, Seo Jang-hoon emphasized, "I'm a warm T," insisting that he was different from Lee Seo-jin. Kim Kwang-kyu would not let the comment pass, responding with, "You're the prickly T here," which brought more laughter.

Lee Seo-jin responded in his trademark blunt style. He remarked, "You weren't like that in the old days. Ah, this [expletive] has become a variety-show entertainer," sending the set into fits of laughter.

Meanwhile, SBS's My Genie Secretary, featuring Seo Jang-hoon, will air on the 9th at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.