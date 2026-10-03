Jang Jae-in, after exposing Nam Tae-hyun for two-timing, has a casual reunion with Kang Seung-yoon, their mutual acquaintance: "We knew each other first"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Jang Jae-in indirectly mentioned her former boyfriend, Nam Tae-hyun.

On the 2nd, a video titled "I Tried Busking on the Han River with Seung-yoon, My Younger Friend of 16 Years from Superstar K" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Singer-Songwriter Jae-in."

That day, Jang Jae-in met Kang Seung-yoon, whom she became acquainted with after appearing alongside him on Mnet's Superstar K2. The two headed to the Han River to prepare for a busking performance, discussing their long-standing friendship and music.

While they were driving, they talked about WINNER, the group Kang Seung-yoon belongs to. Referring in particular to WINNER's hit song "REALLY REALLY," Kang recalled making the track and confessed, "We were struggling to survive. At the time, it was one of the darkest periods for us."

When Jang Jae-in asked in surprise, "Did WINNER go through a difficult period, too?" Kang Seung-yoon replied, "One of the members left, remember?" He was indirectly referring to Nam Tae-hyun, a former member of WINNER.

Jang Jae-in, who had publicly dated Nam Tae-hyun in the past, burst out laughing and said, "Whenever you and I appear together, people bring that up quite a bit in the comments." The video's captions also referred to Nam Tae-hyun as their "mutual acquaintance," adding to the humor.

Jang Jae-in's so-called "time to clear things up" followed. She added, "How many years ago was that? Over something like that? We knew each other first. We're family," emphasizing her long-standing relationship with Kang Seung-yoon.

Meanwhile, Jang Jae-in and Nam Tae-hyun became a real-life couple through tvN's Studio Vibes in April 2019. However, just two months into their public relationship, Nam Tae-hyun was revealed to have been two-timing her, sparking controversy.

At the time, Jang Jae-in posted screenshots of KakaoTalk conversations between Nam Tae-hyun and Woman A on her Instagram, exposing indications that he had been dating two people at once. Nam had told Woman A that he and Jang Jae-in had broken up a month earlier and pursued a relationship with her, but he was actually continuing to see Jang as well. Angered by this, Woman A informed Jang Jae-in, who then exposed Nam Tae-hyun's two-timing through her Instagram.

Nam Tae-hyun, who faced criticism over the two-timing controversy, eventually posted a handwritten apology and publicly said, "I sincerely apologize to Jang Jae-in and the other woman who were hurt by this incident. I also want to bow my head and say that I am deeply sorry for disappointing and hurting the fans who have loved and supported me. I will take responsibility for the harm caused by my wrongdoing. I apologize once again."

Jang Jae-in later stated, "I received a sincere apology from Nam Tae-hyun, and after talking things over, we resolved the matter amicably. I came to think that it would be best for us to focus on ourselves and support each other as we go our separate ways. Going forward, I want to watch your journey as you show a warm and positive side. As a fellow musician, I will support you as you make good music." The two-timing controversy then came to an end.

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.