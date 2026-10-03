Actress–Volleyball Player Couple Is Born: Kim Yo-han Officially Dates Oh Yeon-hee, 11 Years Younger—“Today Is Day One” (Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Former volleyball player Kim Yo-han and actress Oh Yeon-hee have become a real-life couple.

In the episode of Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2” that aired on the 2nd, model and broadcaster Lee Hyun-yi, a close friend of the show’s “dating chief” Song Hae Na, joined the studio. Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee became an official couple after taking a romantic trip and receiving Oh’s final answer to his earlier confession. In the second installment of Jungjin Lee, Chun Myung-hoon, and Kim Sang-hyuk’s “3-on-3 group blind date,” Kim Sang-hyuk and Yu Chae-ryeon also became the final couple after a tangled web of romantic interests, giving viewers plenty of excitement.

Jungjin Lee, Chun Myung-hoon, and Kim Sang-hyuk, who had previously taken part in the “3-on-3 blind date,” left a café with Yu Chae-ryeon, Gu Dogyoung, and Yu Yeonhee, the women they had met on blind dates, and headed to a pension run by Chun Myung-hoon’s mother. While preparing a barbecue, Chun Myung-hoon actively approached Gu Dogyoung, the woman he was interested in and a member of Cleo. He flirted with her, saying, “Would you like to experience all four seasons with me?” However, Gu Dogyoung’s attention was directed toward Kim Sang-hyuk. Yu Chae-ryeon also expressed interest in Kim Sang-hyuk, saying, “I thought the perfume I chose earlier at the café, during the ‘choosing personal items’ segment, belonged to you.”

Once dinner was ready, the six enjoyed a cheerful meal together. Jungjin Lee showed his thoughtfulness by generously serving Gu Dogyoung, who had said that kimchi stew was her favorite food, a bowl of the stew he had made himself. He smiled with satisfaction when she said, “It’s so delicious.” Later, when Gu Dogyoung was bitten by a mosquito and began itching, he casually brought her some ointment. When she said, “I like the veins on a sexy man’s forearms,” he flirted by showing off his forearm muscles. Not to be outdone, Kim Sang-hyuk actively appealed to Yu Chae-ryeon, who said she liked “a Teto-style man,” by telling her, “Unlike my delicate appearance, I have a rugged side.” When Gu Dogyoung remarked, “I think you’re most attractive when you’re doing your main job,” Chun Myung-hoon immediately grabbed a karaoke microphone and passionately sang Jung Yup’s “Nothing Better.” His excessive ad-libs, however, unexpectedly turned the moment into a try-not-to-laugh challenge and prompted some awkward laughter. Kim Sang-hyuk, meanwhile, played the bass guitar he had brought himself and performed “Violet Fragrance.” Yu Chae-ryeon and Gu Dogyoung could not hide their excited smiles as he showed his professional side.

At last, it was time for the final selections. Chun Myung-hoon chose Gu Dogyoung as expected, while Yu Yeonhee chose Jungjin Lee, whom she had shown interest in throughout the date. Jungjin Lee chose Gu Dogyoung, saying, “This was the first time Chun Myung-hoon and I were interested in the same person,” creating a love triangle involving the “’78 crew.” Gu Dogyoung, the most popular woman in the group, chose Kim Sang-hyuk as well, saying, “I decided to trust my first impression and see where it goes.” Kim Sang-hyuk, however, made a direct move toward Yu Chae-ryeon, saying, “The more I get to know her, the more curious I become.” Finally, Yu Chae-ryeon chose Kim Sang-hyuk with a bright smile, making them the final couple. Yu Chae-ryeon laughed and said, “My macho man!” She added, “I think I opened my heart because you expressed your interest first in such a manly way.” Kim Sang-hyuk heightened the romantic mood by saying, “Whenever I looked at her, I found myself smiling. I liked her.”

As viewers grew curious about the new love story the two would write together, the first trip taken by Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee was revealed. Kim Yo-han had previously confessed to Oh Yeon-hee, saying, “I want to get to know you while officially dating you,” but Oh had postponed her answer, saying, “I want to spend a little more time getting to know you.” As the trip began, Kim Yo-han said, “Today, I’m going to settle whether Yeon-hee and I will date or end things.” On the way to their accommodation, Kim Yo-han received a call from Tak Jae-hoon, the show’s “dean of students.” Tak Jae-hoon had paid for their accommodation out of his own pocket and advised them, “You might argue as a couple on your first trip, so don’t try too hard to keep checking each other’s feelings.” Kim Yo-han responded with a sheepish expression, making everyone laugh.

Soon afterward, the two arrived at a pool villa, changed into swimsuits, and enjoyed their own private paradise. Kim Yo-han carried the unable-to-swim Oh Yeon-hee on his back through the water, creating a romantic atmosphere, and the two spent intimate time together on a large float. After swimming, they returned to their room and enjoyed a relaxed conversation over wine. Kim Yo-han flirted by comparing Oh Yeon-hee to a flower, saying, “If you want to see a flower, look at the selfie camera.” As the mood grew warmer, he cautiously asked, “After my confession, you put off answering me, remember? Have you sorted out your feelings to some extent?” Oh Yeon-hee began, “It was so sudden at the time, so I seriously thought about our relationship after you confessed.” She then replied, “What date is it today? Let’s make today our first day.”

Kim Yo-han broke into an uncontrollable smile, then suddenly said, “Wait a moment.” He pulled out an enormous bouquet that he had prepared in advance and brought with him from the start of the trip, presenting it to Oh Yeon-hee. Jokingly, he said, “If you had rejected me, I was going to take the bouquet back,” before pulling Oh Yeon-hee into a tight embrace and expressing his sincerity. Oh Yeon-hee revealed her excitement, saying, “I’m looking forward to making lots of fun memories with Yo-han going forward.” Kim Yo-han thanked his “mentor squad,” saying, “This is all thanks to Teacher Tak Jae-hoon.”

Viewers are increasingly curious about the love stories of Kim Sang-hyuk and Yu Chae-ryeon, who became the final couple on the “3-on-3 blind date,” and Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee, who developed from a budding romance after their blind date into an official couple. Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2” airs every Friday at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.