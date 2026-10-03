'Missed Performance' Winter: How Severe Is Her Shingles? Neck Covered in Pain-Relief Patches, Smiling at Fans Without Showing Any Sign of Illness

Photo captured from an online community

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Winter of the group Aespa missed a performance in the United States due to shingles, and images of her recently spotted in the U.S. are once again drawing attention.

Recently, a post titled 'Winter Got Shingles During Her Overseas Tour' has been spreading across online communities and social media, attracting attention.

Winter recently missed Aespa's performance in Dallas after being diagnosed with shingles. On the 30th of last month, her agency, SM Entertainment, announced that Winter had been feeling unwell before the Miami performance but still took the stage. When her condition did not improve afterward, she visited a hospital and underwent examinations. She was reportedly diagnosed with shingles as a result.

Medical staff advised Winter that she needed sufficient recovery time and rest. Accordingly, she decided not to participate in the Dallas performance and to take time to recover.

Following the news, images of Winter recently spotted in the United States have also attracted renewed attention. In the released photos, Winter is seen moving around with the area around her neck covered, and she was also captured wearing a pain-relief patch on the back of her neck.

What particularly caught people's attention was that, even while experiencing health problems, she maintained a cheerful appearance and continued to show her usual fan service when meeting fans. Fans have expressed concern after seeing her wave and greet them warmly without showing any sign of being unwell.

Fans who saw the photos commented, "She's so professional," "Her sense of responsibility is incredible," and "Shingles are really painful, so I feel sorry for her," while wishing Winter a speedy recovery. While cheering her on for always giving her best onstage, some also urged her to prioritize her health and get plenty of rest above all else.

Meanwhile, Aespa, the group Winter belongs to, is currently conducting the aespa SYNK : COMPLæXITY 2026-27 Live Tour.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.