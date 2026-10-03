Lee Seon-min Said He Earned the Price of an SUV Each Month... "3 Million Won in Health Insurance Premiums? Here's the Truth" (Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] On "Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4," Lee Seon-min revealed the truth behind "health-insurance-premium flirting."

The 14th episode of "Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4," which aired on Friday the 2nd on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S, featured a food trip in which Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Seon-min brought their "food friends," Sunye and Son Jun-ho, to a spectacular finale for the South Gyeongsang Province gukbap tour. After trying Uiryeong beef gukbap, Changnyeong County sugure gukbap, Miryang's "original" pork gukbap, and clear loach soup, they polished off every dish and provided viewers with useful information and plenty of laughs.

Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Seon-min arrived in Changnyeong County that day and visited an unusual gukbap restaurant specializing in sugure, a distinctive beef cut. Jun Hyun-moo, who takes pride in his tolerance for spicy food, admired the dish's red appearance. As soon as he took a bite, he gave it a thumbs-up and declared, "This has the highest umami level of any gukbap I've ever had." While enthusiastically digging in, Jun Hyun-moo asked about the recently trending "health-insurance-premium flirting." Lee Seon-min explained, "It's a way of flirting by subtly showing off your wealth in front of a woman, saying, 'Oh, what's this? I just paid 2 million won in health insurance premiums?'" Jun Hyun-moo teasingly asked, "Will you be paying 3 million won next year?" Lee Seon-min candidly replied, "I don't even pay 1 million won. Even that felt burdensome until recently," prompting laughter.

After the meal, Jun Hyun-moo said, "We're a program with wanderlust," and headed to Miryang, where he met Sunye and Son Jun-ho, the group's "food friends." The four entered a restaurant in Miryang that claims to be the original home of pork gukbap in a dispute with Busan over which city has the original. They happily enjoyed gukbap and boiled pork. Sunye, in particular, ate the pork plain, in its pure form. Impressed, Jun Hyun-moo said, "A master has appeared. You know your food, don't you?" Sunye laughed and replied, "I'm not particularly good at cooking, but I do make home-cooked meals." When the conversation turned to home cooking, Jun Hyun-moo asked, "How old are your daughters?" Sunye answered, "14, 11, and 8." Jun Hyun-moo marveled at how quickly time had passed, saying, "Your eldest will be in college soon. To think that Wonder Girls are already parents of college students..." Sunye agreed, noting, "It's already been 20 years since Wonder Girls debuted."

Near the end of the meal, Sunye passionately sang "When I Stand Under the Shade of a Roadside Tree," creating a tenderly emotional moment. Lee Seon-min then revealed his fandom by declaring, "Girls' Generation (SNSD) over Wonder Girls!" Jun Hyun-moo immediately pressured him, saying, "Look me straight in the eye and say that." Lee Seon-min quickly corrected himself with, "Wonder Generation!"—a playful combination that sent the room into laughter.

After polishing off the proper pork gukbap, the four followed the "Viewer's Plan," which had never failed them, to a restaurant known for Gyeongsang-style clear loach soup. Everyone was surprised by the soup's clear, mallow-soup-like broth, calling it "a visual we never could have imagined." After tasting it, Jun Hyun-moo praised it, saying, "It feels like I've been hit with a single blow. It's so new to me." Lee Seon-min focused entirely on eating, even pushing his glasses up onto his head. Seeing this, Jun Hyun-moo appointed him the "MVP of the gukbap scene," saying, "Lee Seon-min has eaten four meals of gukbap today and finished every bowl."

During the meal, Jun Hyun-moo asked about Sunye's daughters. Sunye explained, "The three of them have very different personalities. The eldest is calm, the second handles everything on her own, and the youngest has so much energy, like a son." Jun Hyun-moo suggested, "How about sending her to an entertainment agency?" Sunye responded positively, saying, "That would be great if she wanted to do it herself." Lee Seon-min joined the conversation, saying, "I'll get married and raise my daughter soon, too." Jun Hyun-moo then delivered a blunt remark that brought the house down: "For your daughter to become a girl-group member, she would have to look a lot like your sister-in-law." Jun Hyun-moo later teased Lee Seon-min, saying, "Your face looks different from when we started the show." Lee Seon-min admitted, "I think I've gained about 6 kilograms today. I may have to ride a bicycle all the way back to Seoul," delivering perfect back-and-forth banter to the very end. The trailer released immediately afterward showed Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube taking part in the "This Is Ulsan Road" special, further raising expectations.

"Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4" airs every Friday at 9:10 p.m. on MBN and Channel S.

Meanwhile, Lee Seon-min previously discussed his changed income on another program. He said, "My financial situation has improved a lot. I probably shouldn't say this in front of such accomplished people, but my income has increased significantly compared with before. It's about 10 times higher than it used to be. I think I earn the price of a used car every month—the used car I drive. It's a used SUV with 150,000 kilometers on it."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.