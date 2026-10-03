Tarzzan of ALLDAY PROJECT Reveals His Look-Alike Family... Viewers Shocked by His Mother's Youthful Beauty (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Tarzzan of ALLDAY PROJECT is making a triumphant return to his hometown, Busan.

In Episode 418 of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show "Omniscient Interfering View," airing today (the 3rd), the past of Tarzzan, known as "the legend of Busan Arts High School," will be revealed in full. Before attending a music awards ceremony in Busan, Tarzzan is given two hours of free time and heads to his alma mater, Busan Arts High School. Excited to be back in Busan after a long absence, he looks around the streets and reminisces about his school days, including his innocent romances. He then learns that actor Lee Chae-min, with whom he became close after appearing on the same variety show, is in Busan and calls him. With his manager watching, Tarzzan suddenly begins trying to arrange a meeting with Lee Chae-min. Attention is focused on whether the two will be able to pull off a last-minute meeting.

When he arrives at the school, Tarzzan is greeted by the enthusiastic cheers and applause of his juniors. A testimony from the teacher who taught him for three years also reveals that the free-spirited "troublemaker" Tarzzan was actually a relentless practice fanatic. He wrote down a list of exercises to complete every day and refused to go home until he had finished them all, even evading the security guard so he could remain at school. After practicing to the point of exhaustion, he won the gold award at the Dong-A Dance Competition for two consecutive years. Because the record still stands, Tarzzan became known as "the legend of Busan Arts High School." Even his manager, who usually shouts "No" and "Don't" at him, empathizes with his extraordinary efforts and shows the serious side hidden behind his free-spirited image.

Tarzzan's parents, who have become a hot topic, appear in the backstage area of the music awards ceremony held in Busan. During their previous appearance on "Omniscient Interfering View," his parents attracted attention after being given the clever nicknames "Mom's Touch" and "Papa Johns." His parents, along with his paternal aunt and his father's older brother's wife, all turn up to see Tarzzan perform on a Busan stage for the first time since his debut, adding to the warm atmosphere. With his parents watching, Tarzzan also celebrates winning an award and delivers a heartfelt acceptance speech. He then unleashes explosive energy onstage, fully switching into his shining performer mode.

From his school days, when he was more passionate about dance than anyone else, to the present, when he has returned triumphantly to a Busan stage as the rapper of ALLDAY PROJECT, Tarzzan's special day filled with passion can be seen on MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View," airing today, Saturday the 3rd, at 10:20 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.