Suk Haeng, who lost an affair-partner lawsuit, tells the married man's wife: "You even let the Tenpro woman off, so please forgive me with Buddha's compassion"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] The controversy surrounding trot singer Suk Haeng's relationship with a married man has resurfaced following a court ruling awarding damages and the release of a recorded phone call between the parties.

B's wife, A, sought 100 million won in damages from Suk Haeng, and the court ruled that Suk Haeng must pay A 30 million won. A later released part of a recorded phone call with Suk Haeng, revealing what the two had said to each other at the time.

A video released on the YouTube channel "Respect Lee Jin-ho" on the 2nd showed how A contacted Suk Haeng directly after learning about the relationship between her husband, B, and Suk Haeng.

A claimed that she learned in March last year that her husband and Suk Haeng were seeing each other and asked Suk Haeng to end the relationship. When the meetings continued, she sent another text message demanding that they stop.

A said she sent Suk Haeng the message, "Do not see my husband anymore. I am warning you as his wife," but received no response.

A later claimed that there were also circumstances related to her husband's schedule that led her to suspect his relationship with Suk Haeng. B reportedly said he had to accompany Suk Haeng to her performance on July 25, his birthday, and indicated that it would be difficult for him to spend the following day, his child's birthday, with them.

At the center of the controversy is a phone conversation in which Suk Haeng reportedly directly asked A for forgiveness.

In the released recording, Suk Haeng told A, "You even let the Tenpro woman off. Please let me off just this once. I'll do better, A. I really will."

She continued, "We're the same age, so just think of it as saving a friend... Please forgive me just this once. I feel so terribly wronged. I'm a victim too, I mean. As a woman."

While explaining her actions, Suk Haeng also said that she had been going through a difficult time because of problems involving a past relationship.

She said, "To be honest, I was having such a hard time because of my previous boyfriend and was struggling on my own, so I was a little reckless. Other than that, there was nothing. I didn't deliberately set out to do anything like that."

She reportedly pleaded with A, saying, "If you could show me mercy just once with an open heart, just once with Buddha's compassion... I don't want anyone to curse me out like that. I don't want to become a bad person."

The phone call reportedly took place after A filed a lawsuit seeking damages from Suk Haeng.

Meanwhile, Suk Haeng's side reportedly argued during the trial that the marriage between B and A was already close to breaking down. However, the court found that there was insufficient evidence to support the claim.

On September 17, Civil Division 7, a single-judge panel of the Suwon District Court, Seongnam Branch, ruled partially in favor of A in her lawsuit seeking damages from Suk Haeng.

The court found that Suk Haeng had engaged in adulterous conduct, including dating and living with B since January 2025. It also found no evidence showing that A and B's marriage had already broken down, and said it was difficult to accept that B had deceived Suk Haeng by telling her that the marriage was over.

Ultimately, the court ruled that Suk Haeng was responsible for compensating A for the emotional distress she suffered and ordered her to pay 30 million won.

The court ruling, followed by the release of the recorded phone call, has renewed interest in the claims and explanations exchanged between Suk Haeng and A.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.