Kim Jun-ho Offers an Earnest Prayer Ahead of Kim Ji-min’s Childbirth: "Please Let 'Dureup' Be Born Healthy" (Going All the Way! Dokkpak Tour 0

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Expectant father Kim Jun-ho prayed for his wife Kim Ji-min to have a safe delivery.

The 18th episode of E Channel and Kstar's "Going All the Way! Dokkpak Tour," airing tonight at 9 p.m. on the 3rd, will show comedian best friends Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu visiting Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang Province. They will enjoy various attractions at Gimcheon Samyeongdaesa Park with "Gimcheon's son" Park Young-jin and carry out the penalty for the member with the most solo-payment penalties: performing 108 prostrations on someone else's behalf.

Park Young-jin introduces Gimcheon's famous Gimcheon Samyeongdaesa Park. He explains, "The Gimcheon Gimbap Festival is held here every year. At some point, Gimcheon came to be associated with 'Gimbap Heaven,' so the city turned the idea around and began hosting a 'Gimbap Festival.'" Park Young-jin then receives cheers from the Dokkpak crew by saying, "I also brought along my top pick—the most delicious gimbap I've ever tasted among all the gimbap in Korea."

Soon afterward, the group arrives at Gimcheon Samyeongdaesa Park and enjoys walking along its beautiful trails. Park Young-jin urges Kim Jun-ho, "It's nice, right? Dureup's father, you should definitely come here with your child someday!" The group then tries the park's water sledding venue, which operates year-round. A popular hotspot for family tourists, the venue prompts Dureup's father Kim Jun-ho to smile like a proud dad and say, "As expected, a lot of children come here." The warm moment does not last long, however. When he reaches the water-sled boarding area high above the ground, his face stiffens, prompting Hong In-gyu to tease him: "Jun-ho, you're scared right now."

With viewers wondering whether Dureup's father Kim Jun-ho will show a changed side of himself at the water sledding venue as he prepares to raise his child, the Dokkpak crew heads to Yonghwasa Temple, an old temple in Gimcheon, for its final stop. Before the member chosen as the one with the most solo-payment penalties performs 108 prostrations on behalf of the group, the Dokkpak crew and Park Young-jin each reveal their wishes. Kim Jun-ho prays, "Please let Dureup be born healthy," wishing for a safe delivery, while Hong In-gyu says, "Please let my son Tae-kyung, who is in his final year of high school, get into the university he wants."

Viewers can find out what wishes the Dokkpak crew and Park Young-jin made—and who will perform 108 prostrations while praying on their behalf—in the 18th episode of E Channel and Kstar's "Going All the Way! Dokkpak Tour," airing tonight, October 3, at 9 p.m.

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.