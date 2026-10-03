"Kim Min, Too Big for Us to Contain"... 'I Live Alone' Ratings Hit 8.4%, the Best Minute

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' inspired many people with Kim Min's romance-filled life as an artist.

The episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' that aired on the 2nd featured the daily life of actor Kim Min, a scene-stealer with an overwhelming aura, as well as Kwon Yuri (Yuri), who returned to Jeju Province after completing her mainland activities. The episode was directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon, and Kim Gyu-ri.

According to Nielsen Korea, a ratings research company, the previous day's episode of 'I Live Alone' recorded a 6.3% household rating in the Seoul metropolitan area, ranking first among all Friday programs. Its 20–54 rating, a key indicator of channel competitiveness that reflects changes in media consumption, also ranked first among all Friday programs at 3.4%.

The 'Best Minute' showed Kim Min transforming into a hapkido instructor. He displayed a strict and charismatic side, but completely let his guard down in front of the adorable children and flashed a bright, toothy smile, revealing his unexpected charm. Ratings soared to a peak of 8.4%.

'I Live Alone' has once again discovered an extraordinary talent. This time, it was actor Kim Min, who has worked as a scene-stealer in various dramas. In his 28th year of living alone, he showcased a life of freedom and romance in his 'Dongducheon life' at an old house that was more than 90 years old. The exotic interior, so foreign that it was difficult to tell what country it was in, and his unpredictable daily routine left Code Kunst marveling, "He seems like a person who is too big for us to contain."

He generated electricity by running a generator, tore into a whole baguette, repaired the broken floor with cement, and took on raw woodworking and martial arts training. Nothing about his day was predictable. Kim Min said, "I think life is happier when it's a little imperfect," adding, "It's fun filling in what's missing." He showed an attitude toward life that embraced freedom and leisure even in situations that appeared uncomfortable.

This outlook was also evident in Kim Min's life story. After working in construction, he applied to an overseas company and spent about eight years living abroad in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia to learn languages. He said he learned acting while gaining a variety of experiences during that time. He also drew attention by revealing that he had studied under a mentor known for French clown theater. Kim Min, who has practiced various martial arts since childhood and holds black belts totaling 10 dan, visited a hapkido gym to properly learn breakfall techniques. He went on to earn an instructor's certificate and continues to work as a hapkido instructor.

Kim Min shared his life motto, 'Make Today Great,' saying, "It's not being handsome that makes someone cool; it's the time I've spent that is cool. It's about living a life in which I do what I want to do well, so I won't have any regrets." Code Kunst said, "From the perspective of someone who creates, I felt a little ashamed because he is someone who lives his life as art," expressing how deeply inspired he was by Kim Min's daily life.

The episode also showed Yuri enjoying a leisurely daily life after completing her activities as a member of the sixth-generation girl group HRS and returning to her home in Jeju Province. She borrowed books from a library she often visits and went to her favorite market, Sehwa Folk 5-day Market, to shop for dinner ingredients and clothes. When Yuri entered the market, people shouted "HRS," and requests for photos and enthusiastic attention poured in, allowing her to feel the extent of her popularity. Yuri was surprised that people remembered her as HRS rather than Girls' Generation (SNSD).

Yuri bought gal-ot, a traditional folk garment from Jeju Province that is often worn for work. Kian84 once again offered unsolicited fashion advice, saying, "Those are clothes that went out of fashion eight years ago..." When footage from eight years earlier showed Kian84 wearing gal-ot, Yuri reacted incredulously, saying, "Are you saying I copied you?" Properly riled up by fashion advice from Kian84 and Gu Sung Hwan, Yuri shouted, "I'm turning everything upside down!" to the amusement of everyone.

Yuri also stopped by her regular snack bar for tteokbokki and fried food, and went for a walk with her walking companion, Ddonggeuli. After returning home, she gave the house a thorough cleaning, tackling tasks she had put off during her busy schedule, including cleaning the window frames, replacing the dehumidifier, and changing the bedding. She prepared a full spread of boiled pork using pork she had bought at the market, savored every bite, and recharged her energy.

Yuri said, "I worked hard and stayed busy in the city. I wanted to fully enjoy my precious day off." She looked proud after spending the day diligently replenishing her energy with nourishment for the mind and restorative food.

Next week, viewers can look forward to Kim Shin-young taking on the 'rice sommelier' exam and Lee Joo-seung, known as 'Director Lee,' moving into a new home.

'I Live Alone' is a trendsetting single-life program that showcases the diverse 'rainbow lives' of stars from one-person households and continues to receive steady affection from viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.