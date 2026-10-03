Kim So-young, wife of Oh Sang-jin, surprised after conducting a personality test on her 6-month-old son: "Was my acting as a mom not good enough?"

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young conducted a "baby personality test" on her 6-month-old son, Suho.

On the 3rd, Kim So-young shared a glimpse of her daily life and observed her son Suho's reaction during what she called a "baby personality test."

Watching Suho play in his walker, Kim So-young began the test by asking, "What is Ttuho's reaction when Mom suddenly says, 'Moo~'?"

Kim So-young suddenly made a "Moo~" sound at her son and even pretended to cry as she watched his reaction.

Contrary to her expectations, Suho simply looked at his mother and broke into a bright smile.

Faced with her son's unexpected reaction, Kim So-young looked dejected and said, "I've seen lots of videos of babies crying along. Could it be because he's only six months old?" She then added, "1. Ttuho is a T-type. 2. My acting as a mom wasn't good enough," eliciting laughter.

Suho's six-month-old reaction was both unfazed and cheerful, and Kim So-young also burst out laughing as she shared the amusing moment from her life as a mother.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a fellow former MBC announcer, in 2016. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2019 and became parents of two after welcoming a son last April.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.