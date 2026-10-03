T.O.P, Who Is Dating Nana, Shares Unique Views on Relationships: "I'd Like Her to Speak Formally to Me and Not Get Too Close"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] T.O.P (Choi Seung-hyun), a former member of BigBang, is drawing renewed attention for his unique views on relationships, which he shared on a past broadcast, amid news of his public relationship with Nana.

T.O.P appeared on the BigBang special episode of MBC's "Hwanggeum Eojang–Radio Star" in December 2016, where he discussed his dating experiences and ideal type. At the time, he said, "I've dated exactly three people since I was 19," adding that he was not in a relationship then.

He also shared his views on drinking in relationships. T.O.P said he preferred women who did not enjoy drinking, unlike himself. He explained that he had dated a girlfriend who liked drinking for three to four years, but because they spent so much time drinking together, they did not have many particularly memorable experiences.

Afterward, T.O.P revealed that he came to prefer dating someone who did not drink when choosing a romantic partner.

What particularly drew attention was his candid admission that he wanted to maintain a certain distance even in a romantic relationship. T.O.P said he did not want excessive interference from his partner, adding, "I don't like being interfered with. I'd like her to speak formally to me, too, and not get too close."

T.O.P's past views on relationships have resurfaced because he recently officially acknowledged his relationship with actress Nana.

T.O.P and Nana acknowledged that they were dating shortly after photos of them on a date were released on the second.

The two first became acquainted through music production. Nana appeared in the music video for "Wanjeon Michyeosseo!," one of the double lead tracks from T.O.P's first full-length solo album, "Another Dimension." They later grew closer, and it is reported that they began dating around June last year.

Following the sudden news of their relationship, Nana also shared her feelings directly with fans. Reassuring fans who may have been surprised through a fan communication platform, she said, "You must have been very surprised," and candidly added, "I feel a little embarrassed, too." She continued, "We'll have a beautiful and healthy relationship!"

Meanwhile, Nana recently appeared in the Netflix series "The Scandal" and is preparing for her next project, "Ma Teresa." She will play Ma Teresa, a cold-blooded criminal psychologist, in a story about tracking down unsolved murder cases.

T.O.P is also continuing his music and acting activities. He played Thanos in season two of Netflix's "Squid Game" and released his first full-length solo album, "Another Dimension," on April 3, marking his return to music as a singer.

As T.O.P's views on relationships from his past broadcast have become linked to his current public relationship, interest in the couple's romance continues.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.