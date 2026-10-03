Lee Hyori Holds Her Own Beside 20-Years-Younger Dayoung: Unrivaled Figure and Beauty, the Original Sexy Back

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Lee Hyori showcased her enduring presence with an extraordinary aura that made the 20-year age gap seem irrelevant.

On the 2nd, Lee Hyori posted a photo of herself with Dayoung on her account, along with the caption "sexy baby."

In the released photo, Lee Hyori captures attention with a youthful appearance that belies the passage of time and her distinctive aura. The two look so natural together that their 20-year age difference is barely noticeable. Lee Hyori, in particular, showed off her enduring appeal with the confident aura and style reminiscent of her prime.

Dayoung, smiling brightly beside Lee Hyori, also draws attention. Her expression clearly shows how happy she is simply to have taken a photo with Lee Hyori, bringing smiles to those who see it.

Dayoung, who has appeared on various stages, including WATERBOMB, and established herself as the "summer goddess," experienced a dream-come-true moment as a fan that day. Her excited appearance standing alongside the long-admired Lee Hyori added to the heartwarming scene.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori debuted in 1998 as a member of Fin.K.L and went on to establish herself as one of the leading stars in the Korean music industry. Fin.K.L is preparing for a full-group comeback in 2026, raising fans' expectations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.