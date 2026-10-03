"Mounjaro Was the Easiest," Kwak Beom Confesses to Losing 12 kg: "The World Has Changed"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kwak Beom candidly revealed that he received help from Mounjaro during his weight-loss journey.

On the 2nd, a video titled "I Highly Recommend This Combination: The Easiest Way to Lose Weight, Recommended by Kwak Beom, Who Has Tried Every Diet" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "With Sean."

Kwak Beom, who said he regularly works to stay in shape, remarked that day, "I think, 'I need to take better care of myself.'"

The production team mentioned comedian Kang Jae-joon and said, "We heard there's one thing Jae-joon absolutely won't do. He said, 'I absolutely don't want to use Wegovy or Mounjaro.'"

Kwak Beom, who recently revealed that he lost a total of 12 kg while using Mounjaro, then shared his thoughts: "I don't know whether you'll use this on the show, but I think the world has probably changed."

When Sheon asked, "What was the easiest thing during your diet?" Kwak Beom answered without hesitation, "Mounjaro."

Kwak Beom also emphasized the importance of exercise. "I recommend running. But I wonder what it would be like alongside Mounjaro," he said, adding, "It gave me courage. I thought, 'I could get faster.'"

When Sheon expressed surprise while comparing an old photo of Kwak Beom with his current appearance, saying, "You've changed a lot," Kwak Beom admitted, "That's right. I've changed a lot. Mounjaro did help."

Kwak Beom also explained what prompted him to start dieting. "After I injured my leg, I gained more weight because I couldn't move. I wanted to run, but I had gained so much weight that it put strain on my ankle," he said.

He continued, "I was recommended Mounjaro, and after losing weight while taking it and running, my rehabilitation improved and my speed also got better. Since then, I've stopped taking Mounjaro and have only been running, but I've seen significant results."

He also shared an update on his continued running after losing weight, saying, "Once I lost weight and started running, my heart rate dropped significantly."

Drawing on his own experience, Kwak Beom candidly shared how he combined Mounjaro with running, capturing viewers' attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.