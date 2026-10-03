Yano Shiho’s Mother Reveals Why She Didn’t Oppose Her International Marriage to Choo Sung-hoon: "You’re Responsible" (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yano Shiho’s mother candidly revealed why she did not oppose her daughter’s international marriage.

On the 2nd, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) released a video clip from the recently aired episode of KBS 2TV’s "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" on its official social media account.

The episode featured Yano Shiho talking with her mother.

Asked why she had not opposed her daughter’s international marriage, Yano Shiho’s mother replied, "Because he is the person Shiho loves."

She went on to explain why she chose to bless her daughter’s marriage rather than oppose it, saying, "I know from experience, but the more parents oppose a relationship, the more their children tend to like it, don’t they?"

She added, "Even if something happens later because of the marriage, it was my choice, so shouldn’t I be the one responsible?"

After listening to her mother, Yano Shiho jokingly remarked, "Marriage is one’s own responsibility." Her mother added, "Plus, marriage is all about patience," drawing laughter.

Her mother drew attention by respecting her daughter’s choice while also offering realistic advice about married life.

Meanwhile, Yano Shiho worked as a top model in Japan and married combat sports athlete Choo Sung-hoon in 2009. They have a daughter, Choo Sa-rang.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.