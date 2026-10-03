'Jang Yoon-jeong's Husband' Do Kyung-wan Leaves His KRW 12 Billion Penthouse: "Our Home Is Under Construction, So We're Living Elsewhere"

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Do Kyung-wan, a broadcaster and former announcer, said that the home where he currently lives is under construction.

On the third, the YouTube channel Dojang TV uploaded a video titled "Not Much Time Left, Everyone." In the video, Do Kyung-wan showed viewers the watches in his collection and shared the stories behind them.

Do Kyung-wan referred to the enthusiastic response to his previous video, saying, "I didn't know so many people would enjoy the watch segment. They liked it even more when I called it a Jang Yoon-jeong watch."

Previously, Do Kyung-wan secretly revealed a watch owned by his wife, Jang Yoon-jeong, on his YouTube channel. The video became a major topic of discussion after receiving approximately 440,000 views.

Do Kyung-wan thanked viewers once again, saying, "This is incredible. Thank you for your love."

As Do Kyung-wan was about to introduce his own watches, saying, "Today, we'll look at Kyung-wan's watches again," he shared an unexpected update. He said, "Actually, I had my list in mind and thought, 'I should go in this order,' but our home is currently under construction."

Do Kyung-wan explained that the house is currently vacant, saying, "I'm living somewhere else right now. I don't know where the watches are. We packed up the entire house tightly, so I can't get them out."

He then amused viewers by saying, "So I'll introduce four watches from my collection that I was able to retrieve."

Do Kyung-wan subsequently showed the watches he could retrieve, one by one. He introduced watches from various brands, including TAG Heuer, Tudor, Hamilton, and Seiko, while also discussing their individual features and his personal preferences.

Meanwhile, Do Kyung-wan married singer Jang Yoon-jeong in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter. In 2024, the couple made headlines after purchasing the AFER Hangang penthouse in Seobinggo-dong for KRW 12 billion, paid entirely in cash.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.