Jang Min-wook: "People say I look really healthy after getting married"... A Happy Life with Kang Sung-yeon

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Can marriage really change a person this much? Neurologist Jang Min-wook shared an update on his happy life, saying that he has become noticeably brighter since getting married.

Jang Min-wook appeared on KBS 1TV's "Morning Forum," which aired on the 2nd, and opened up about the changes in his life recently. The program featured a special episode of "Quiz Show: Cheonman Dahaeng," with several celebrity doctors appearing to share their stories.

The biggest change for Jang Min-wook is that he has become so much brighter that people around him notice it first. He said people's reactions toward him have also changed since he got married, stating, "I think I've become much brighter since getting married. And people say this, too. They say I really look healthy."

He also openly expressed his satisfaction with his marriage. Jang Min-wook, who has started a family with Kang Sung-yeon, laughed and said, "I wonder if it's okay to be this happy." He added that he feels happy as part of his new family while living with his wife's children.

His spouse's lifestyle has also influenced Jang Min-wook. Kang Sung-yeon is known to work out consistently for about two hours a day, and after watching her up close, Jang Min-wook also began making exercise an active part of his daily routine.

He explained, "These days, I really work out hard, too. My wife exercises for about two hours every day. Inspired by her, I've started riding my bicycle to and from work, and I've been exercising diligently."

While explaining why he started exercising, Jang Min-wook also revealed his desire to spend many more years with his wife, saying, "We should live together for a long time."

Kang Sung-yeon, who has started a new family with Jang Min-wook, was previously married to jazz pianist Kim Gaon in 2012, and they had two sons. The couple divorced in 2023, after which Kang Sung-yeon met a new partner and remarried.

Kang Sung-yeon also personally addressed why she announced her remarriage only later. She said, "There was a period when I had to be cautious, worried that it might cause a stir, so I ask for your deep understanding as I am only sharing this now."

She added, "Part of me did not want to make a fuss about it, but I realized that it was also important to properly let you know how I am living now, so I am gathering the courage to speak about it."

Interest continues to grow in Jang Min-wook's latest update, as he says that he has become noticeably brighter and changed the way he manages his health since starting a new family.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.