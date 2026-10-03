Hwang Jung-eum Speaks Out About the Once-Raging "No-Bra Controversy"... "Things Aren't Always What They Seem"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum personally addressed the "no-bra controversy" that erupted in the past.

Recently, a video titled "Hwang Jung-eum Reveals the Truth About Going Braless Herself" was posted on Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

In the video, Hwang Jung-eum heard that Namdaemun is home to many stores famous for their underwear and said, "Honestly, I feel underwear is such a waste."

She continued, "I don't need one. I don't normally wear a bra," adding, "I usually wear only nipple covers," as she candidly revealed her usual style.

Hwang Jung-eum also brought up the recent "no-bra controversy" surrounding her and explained what happened at the time.

She appeared somewhat aggrieved as she addressed the controversy, saying, "I was filming that day, so I wore underwear without cups. Fortunately, the straps in the back were visible. What a relief. Why would anyone think I wasn't wearing a bra?"

Emphasizing, "Today, I am braless," she reiterated that she had been wearing underwear when the controversy arose.

Hwang Jung-eum also explained that the situation stemmed from her usual habits. "Things aren't always what they seem. Since I never wear a bra at home, it became a habit," she said, laughing. "I was busy taking care of the kids, rushed out, and then thought, 'Oh, I didn't put one on?'"

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum is raising two sons while continuing to work as an actress.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.