'46 kg' Jeon Somi Shows Off an Incredibly Tiny Waist and Slim Silhouette in Just a Tank Top

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Singer Jeon Somi shared various updates from her recent life, including an outing with a friend and moments in the practice room.

On the third, Jeon Somi shared several photos showing what she had been up to recently.

In the photos, Jeon Somi is enjoying a relaxed outing with a friend. From her natural, makeup-free appearance to her bright expression, her youthful charm as a woman in her 20s caught the eye.

Other photos captured Jeon Somi focusing on her work in the practice room.

Dressed casually in a tank top paired with jeans, she was immersed in practice and showed a different charm from the one she displays onstage.

Her styling, which highlighted her waistline, particularly drew attention as she showed off her striking proportions.

Known to be 172 cm tall and weigh 46.6 kg, Jeon Somi stood out with her slim, toned silhouette and fit physique.

Fans took notice of Jeon Somi's varied updates: she spends relaxed time with friends in daily life while focusing on her work as a singer in the practice room.

Meanwhile, Jeon Somi recently reunited with the members of I.O.I for full-group activities and met fans to mark the group's 10th debut anniversary.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.