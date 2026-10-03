"What's wrong with her leg?" Hurtful comments about Mir's wife's "large leg scar"... "Don't mock someone else's wounds"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Mir, formerly of MBLAQ, expressed sadness while discussing some internet users who made sarcastic comments about his wife's leg scar.

On the 2nd, a video titled "The In-Laws' Real Reaction to Seeing Their Daughter-in-Law's Insecurity LOL... The Daughter-in-Law Cries..." was released on the YouTube channel 'Bangani.'

During the video, Mir brought up the issue involving his wife's leg scar, saying, "It keeps appearing in the video, so I need to address it." He continued, "There was one person who said something hurtful after watching our 'Bunhong Gaeguri' video," adding, "They asked, 'What's wrong with that leg?'"

When his wife became upset after seeing the comment, Mir's mother also became angry, exclaiming, "Who said that!" Mir cautiously said, "That person may have asked because they were genuinely curious," but Go Eun-ah empathized with his wife, saying, "It's just like making comments about my nose."

Mir then explained that his wife's scar was caused by a traffic accident during her childhood. He said, "When my wife was seven, she was injured in a traffic accident in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province," adding, "Some people are curious, and some people don't like it, but what can we do?"

His wife calmly said, "That's right. What can I do? This is how I have to live." After hearing this, Mir's father warmly comforted his daughter-in-law by telling her, "You're beautiful."

Mir also recalled that his wife had not tried to hide her scar when they first started dating. He said, "Was it our second date? She showed up wearing shorts. I really liked that. I thought it was cool," adding, "It could have been an insecurity."

His wife also explained how she came to accept the scar naturally from an early age. She said, "Since I was in elementary school, my mother told me so many times, 'There's nothing strange about that. Don't try to hide it,'" adding, "I wore shorts even in elementary school."

Mir drew a line between genuine questions and certain comments. He said, "Some people really asked because they were curious, but one or two people were clearly mocking me." Go Eun-ah responded angrily, "How twisted must someone be to think of mocking another person's wound like that?"

Mir expressed his affection for his wife in closing, saying, "A scar doesn't stop you from living."

Meanwhile, MBLAQ's Mir married a Pilates studio director who is two years older than him last December. Mir's wife recently revealed her face on YouTube and attracted attention for her resemblance to Nayeon, a cast member of 'Exchange.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.