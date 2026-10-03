Maeng Seung-ji Declares the End of Her “10 kg Yo-Yo Dieting”... Concerned About Aging, She Says, “I Need to Maintain It Now”

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji has announced that she will stop repeatedly losing weight and intends to maintain a steady weight from now on.

On the 2nd, Maeng Seung-ji shared her thoughts on weight management on social media, referring to actress Do Ji-won.

She said, "I used to gain 10 kg and then lose 10 kg several times, but I was amazed after seeing Do Ji-won, so I think I should maintain my weight from now on."

She continued, "Do Ji-won said she is 60 years old, but apparently her weight has always been almost the same," expressing her amazement.

Maeng Seung-ji had repeatedly gained about 10 kg before losing it again. After hearing about Do Ji-won’s consistent weight management, she explained that she had changed her approach and decided to maintain her current weight rather than repeatedly going on diets.

Maeng Seung-ji also shared a photo of Do Ji-won and added, "When I’m 60, I want to challenge myself to look like this too."

After seeing Do Ji-won, who is known for her consistent self-care, Maeng Seung-ji expressed her determination to change the way she manages her weight.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji made her debut as a comedian through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s open recruitment program in 2013.

Recently, she has drawn attention by publicly revealing that she has a boyfriend. Interest in his profession has also continued, particularly after his profile identified him as an “MD (Medical Doctor)” and photos of him wearing a doctor’s coat were shared.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.