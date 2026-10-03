Kim Ji-won's Real-Life Beauty Leaves Even 'You Quiz on the Block' Directors Slacking Off... Yoo Jae-suk: "They Put Down the Lights to Admire Her—They Rarely Laugh, but Now They're All Laughing"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Ji-won appeared on You Quiz on the Block for her first solo variety-show appearance, captivating everyone on set with her timeless aegyo.

On the 3rd, tvN's You Quiz on the Block released a short video with the caption, "First reveal. Kim Ji-won's legendary aegyo catchphrase about the hardships of being born pretty, 2026 version (Warning: your gums may dry out from smiling)."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked Kim Ji-won to reenact a famous line from the 2017 drama Fight for My Way. After briefly hesitating, Kim Ji-won immediately began delivering the line in an adorably playful voice.

Puffing out her cheeks, Kim Ji-won said, "Annoying, right? Because I pretend to be pretty. But I'm troubled too. It's not that I pretend to be pretty—I was born pretty."

She continued, "People keep saying that I'm pretending to be pretty, so even Ae-ra has a hard time. Hmm-hmm," putting on an irresistibly charming expression and voice. Although many years had passed, Kim Ji-won perfectly recreated the mood of the original scene, bringing smiles to everyone watching.

However, after finishing the line, Kim Ji-won became embarrassed and did not know what to do, saying, "Oh my goodness..." Her bashful reaction, so different from the flawless aegyo she had just displayed, drew laughter.

Watching her, Yoo Jae-suk commented, "You're good. Very good. No, Ji-won, everyone is laughing. The camera directors are all laughing. The lighting director has even put down the lights," describing the atmosphere on set.

He continued, "Were you always such a warm and kind person? Our directors don't laugh much. But I'm seeing their teeth for the first time in a while. Are their teeth really this straight?" His playful remarks provoked explosive laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk heaped praise on Kim Ji-won's aegyo, saying, "You did so well. No wonder this became a talking point and spawned so many memes."

Kim Ji-won's legendary aegyo, which became a sensation in Fight for My Way, has been brought back on You Quiz on the Block in 2026. Viewers are eagerly anticipating what new iconic moment she will create this time.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.