Go Hyun-jung Is So Slim That Her Pants Look Loose Even with a Belt... A Tiny Waist That Looks Small Enough to Fit in One Hand

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actress Go Hyun-jung has drawn attention with her increasingly delicate silhouette after sharing recent photos taken in Paris.

Go Hyun-jung uploaded a photo to her personal account on the 3rd without a caption. The image shows her taking a selfie while looking into a mirror at a hotel in Paris, France.

In the photo, Go Hyun-jung is wearing a black long-sleeved top and wide-leg denim pants, with a belt accentuating her waistline. Her long, straight hair falls naturally, creating a look that is both comfortable and sophisticated.

What stood out most was her slender figure. Her long arms and legs, along with her delicate ankles, drew the attention of fans.

Go Hyun-jung has also spoken candidly about her health. Born in 1971, she previously revealed that she had undergone emergency surgery twice because of health problems.

When she appeared on the YouTube channel "Gyang Min-kyung," she explained the surgeries, saying, "It was the area connecting the duodenum and the pancreas. There was also a problem with my stomach, so it was complicated."

At the time, interest in her diet grew after she appeared excessively thin, prompting her to offer an explanation herself. Go Hyun-jung said, "I hate it when my stomach hurts because of something I ate. It's a little depressing. Being slim is only good to a certain extent."

She continued, "People think I am following a very strict diet, but would I start a diet I did not even follow when I was young, at a time when my health is fluctuating?" She made clear that she was not following an excessively restrictive diet to lose weight.

She also said, "I have been going to the hospital diligently and taking medication," adding that she continues to pay close attention to managing her health.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung was born in 1971 and is 55 years old this year. She met viewers through the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama "The Psychopath I Met" last year and has recently been communicating with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life on social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.