Jang Yoon-ju Reveals Why She Moved to London: Her Designer Husband — "He Was Accepted to Graduate School, and I Wanted to Support Him"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Model Jang Yoon-ju has opened up about why she moved to the United Kingdom with her family and how she honestly feels about starting a new life there.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Jang Yoon-ju's Family Comes to the United Kingdom After Three Years of Deliberation: Please Take Care of Us" was uploaded to Jang Yoon-ju's YouTube channel, "YOONJOUR Jang Yoon-ju."

Jang Yoon-ju personally revealed why she began a new life in the United Kingdom with her husband, Jeong Seung-min, and their daughter, Lisa. Last December, Jeong Seung-min was finally accepted into his desired master's program at a graduate school in London after years of hard work, leading the entire family to decide to live together in the United Kingdom while he studied.

Jeong Seung-min reportedly spent about a year preparing for his studies by taking online lectures after work and studying for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) on his own. As her husband's long-held dream became a reality, Jang Yoon-ju also decided to go to the United Kingdom with her family.

However, along with her excitement about the new environment, Jang Yoon-ju also felt worried and anxious.

Jang Yoon-ju opened up about her feelings, saying, "To be honest, I feel a little anxious in many ways. It's not as though I'm moving there permanently. I'll be going back and forth whenever I have work, and even though this is a long trip..."

Her husband, Jeong Seung-min, also expressed understanding, saying, "There are things I'm anxious about, and things I'm looking forward to."

Even so, Jang Yoon-ju explained why she decided to leave for the United Kingdom with her family. She said, "My husband was the biggest reason we decided to go. He had always strongly wanted to study design more deeply, and I supported that. I felt, 'Yes, if I don't do this now, I may never get this kind of experience at all.'"

She went on to emphasize that "the most important keyword is doing it together," conveying what it meant to take on a new challenge with her family.

Jang Yoon-ju also said she would view her time in the United Kingdom not simply as an extended trip, but as an opportunity to experience a new way of life.

She said, "While I'm here, I'll study English. This isn't just a place I briefly passed through as a tourist; I'm going to live here for a while. If something starts stirring inside me and I want to take on a challenge, I'll do it then."

Jang Yoon-ju later settled into a home in the United Kingdom with her husband and daughter, visited local supermarkets, and took walks around the neighborhood as she experienced her new daily life one step at a time.

Although the move to the United Kingdom began with her husband's dream, it is expected to become a time for Jang Yoon-ju to discover new possibilities as well. She is drawing attention as she lives in an unfamiliar city with her family and prepares to revisit her own dreams and consider new challenges she had lost sight of.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-ju married designer Jeong Seung-min, who is four years younger than her, in 2015, and they have a daughter, Lisa.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.