"My Adolescent Daughter Suddenly Moved to the U.S." Lee Dong-gook's Wife Lee Soo-jin Shares Seol-ah's Middle School Update: "What Do I Do Now?"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Lee Soo-jin, the wife of former soccer player Lee Dong-gook, shared an update on their daughter Seol-ah, who is living in the United States.

On the 3rd, Lee Soo-jin shared an update on Seol-ah and the daily lives of their family members, who are living apart, on her personal account.

Seol-ah recently chose to live in the United States and reportedly enrolled in a local middle school. Lee Soo-jin said she was relieved that her daughter, who is just entering adolescence, was enjoying school there. At the same time, she candidly opened up about her feelings regarding the family living in different places.

She described Seol-ah's decision, saying, "My daughter, just on the cusp of adolescence, suddenly enrolled in middle school because she said she liked the U.S."

Seol-ah currently appears to be staying at her aunt's house and spending time with the dog she had always wanted. Lee Soo-jin wrote with a laugh, "I'm running back and forth to Korea and feeling frazzled, while she is living the good life at her aunt's house with the doggie she's wanted for so long, lol."

She also shared positive news about her daughter's school life. Seol-ah reportedly says that school is fun and that all of her friends are kind and nice, indicating that she is happy with her life in the United States.

Lee Soo-jin said, "She says school is fun, all her friends are kind and nice, and she really likes life in the U.S., so I'm very relieved, but..." She nevertheless hinted at her concerns about the family living apart.

She then shared her honest feelings as a mother, saying, "But what am I supposed to do now? Lol" She added, "Our family has all scattered in every direction, lol. Oh well, somehow things will work out."

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook and Lee Soo-jin married in 2005. They have five children: twin sisters Jaesi and Lee Jae-ah, another set of twin sisters Seol-ah and Sua, and a son, Si An.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.