Ryu Soo-young Overeats from Dawn After Tasting His Wife Park Ha-sun's Braised Oxtail... "Chewy and Tender Like Jokbal"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Park Ha-sun showed off her exceptional cooking skills by revealing braised oxtail galbi-jjim that she made herself.

On the 3rd, Park Ha-sun shared an update on her personal account alongside appetizing photos of the dish.

The photos showed a generous serving of galbi-jjim containing oxtail, enoki mushrooms, sweet potatoes and wood ear mushrooms, drawing attention.

Admiring the finished dish, Park Ha-sun said, "The oxtail galbi-jjim is done—chewy and tender with collagen like jokbal. The wood ear mushrooms are delicious too."

Her husband, Ryu Soo-young, who had returned from an extended overseas schedule, was also said to have tasted the dish she made.

Park Ha-sun amused fans by writing, "My husband, who returned from Mexico after two weeks, ate two portions from dawn and went to a performance."

She also expressed confidence in her homemade cooking. Park Ha-sun added, "Next time, boiled oxtail! Now, let's look at the script," hinting at her next dish.

Meanwhile, Park Ha-sun married actor Ryu Soo-young in 2017, and they have one daughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.